'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson addresses romance rumors with Demi Lovato

Mike Johnson is setting the record straight.

"The Bachelorette" star was reportedly getting flirty with singer-actress Demi Lovato after she expressed how he piqued her interest.

"Nothing [has happened]," the Air Force veteran told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm focused on the here and now," he said.

Johnson is currently on Season 6 of "Bachelor in Paradise" and just went on a date with Caelynn Miller-Keyes — but he hasn't necessarily eliminated Lovato from his mind.

DEMI LOVATO REEMERGES ON SOCIAL MEDIA TO SUPPORT ‘BACHELORETTE’ HANNAH BROWN AT FINALE: ‘JESUS STILL LOVES US’

He told People magazine on Monday, “We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all."

The rumors started up when Lovato – who's a huge fan of the franchise and befriended the star herself, Hannah Brown, this year – was heard on her Instagram Stories gushing about Johnson.

“Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo,” she said, and also wrote, “Mike I accept your rose.”

DEMI LOVATO PROMISES TO TELL HER 'SIDE OF THE STORY' WITH FIRST ALBUM SINCE OVERDOSE

“She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other," Johnson said previously, adding, “I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”

A reality TV star dating a popular celebrity isn't unheard of. Recently, "Bachelorette" runner-up Tyler Cameron has been seen on multiple dates with model Gigi Hadid. They even took a trip to upstate New York together over the weekend.

'BACHELORETTE' STAR TYLER CAMERON AND GIGI HADID SPOTTED ON ANOTHER DATE IN NEW YORK CITY

"Tyler is happy," Johnson revealed to ET. "Tyler is good."

As for the rumors about whether or not Johnson could be the next "Bachelor" star, he said, “I’m not going to lie, it’s an awesome thing for people to feel that way.” Johnson would make history on the ABC dating show as the first black man and the first military veteran to become the lead.

“I don’t get pressure either way,” he told People. “It doesn’t faze me. I mean, the most pressure I had was back in high school when I was playing football and I dropped the ball. Haven’t had pressure like that since, so it’s all good.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, longtime host Chris Harrison confirmed Johnson is in the running. “Of course he’s a contender [for Bachelor],” he said in July. “How could he not be a contender with that smile? He’s one of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show. He’s a love of a man. I don’t know him that well, and I consider him a really good friend.”

“He’s just a sweet guy,” Harrison added. “He gives the best hugs, the best smiles and the best advice. He’s just a really good man and yeah, of course he’s a contender.”