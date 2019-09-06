Demi Lovato faces her 'biggest fear' with bikini snap showing off her cellulite: 'This is what I got'

Demi Lovato faced her "biggest fear" by sharing a new picture of herself in a leopard-print bikini without any editing.

The picture, which was taken during a trip she took to Bora Bora earlier this summer, shows the 27-year-old singer posing in a pool up to her knees while looking over her shoulder. She puts her backside on display and, in a lengthy caption, Lovato explains that showcasing her cellulite was a point of anxiety for her.

“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body,” she explained.

Lovato previously turned heads with a handful of snaps in the same bikini while on the same trip. However, she now admitted those pictures were edited.

“Yes the other bikini pics were edited — and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth,” she wrote.

She continued: “This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

The star was likely referencing her previous battles with eating disorders, drug addiction, mental illness and her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

“It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet s---,” she explained. “Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem..”

The star concluded her post with a note explaining to fans that, despite the body-positive snap, she’s not 100 percent happy with the way she looks. However, she notes that being appreciative of her body is the best she can do.

Lovato later took to her Instagram Stories to note that she’s still anxious about having posted the picture but was finding her followers’ love and support calming. She even posted a few images of fans recreating her pose and showing off their own “CELLULIT” figures.

This isn't the first time that the singer has taken a stand when it comes to her looks. In March, she blasted a report about her "fuller figure" by writing: "I am more than my weight.

"I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes," she explained at the time. "Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder."