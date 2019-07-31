Demi Lovato reemerges on social media to support ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown at finale: ‘Jesus still loves us’

Demi Lovato made a return to social media all in the name of the “Bachelorette” spirit.

The pop star broke her social media silence more than a month after vowing to stay off the medium after Taylor Swift fans allegedly became vile towards Lovato when she publicly defended her manager, Scooter Braun in the midst of his much-publicized spat with Swift.

DEMI LOVATO PROMISES TO TELL HER 'SIDE OF THE STORY' WITH FIRST ALBUM SINCE OVERDOSE

“I interrupt this social media break with this very important and iconic snap shot of WINDMILL cookies with my new favorite person @alabamahannah.. and guess what... Jesus still loves us,” Lovato captioned the photo of herself in an oversized red blouse and matching lipstick posing with almond windmill cookies while her “new favorite person,” “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, took a bite out of the thematic treat donning a royal blue long-sleeved over-the-shoulder dress.

Lovato, a diehard fan of the “Bachelorette” franchise recently shared her fondness of former Hannah B. suitor Mike Johnson when the financial portfolio manager was eliminated by the Alabama bombshell.

"Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," Lovato said of Johnson in an Instagram story posted after the episode aired. The embattled singer continued to pour over Johnson in another Story video with the caption, "Mike I accept your rose," along with a fitting rose emoji.

DEMI LOVATO’S TINY FINGER TATTOO MAKES BIG STATEMENT ABOUT SELF-LOVE

The “Bachelorette” castoff would send out a Tweet of his own asking where his “future wife” was hiding before being bombarded with responses enlightening him of Lovato’s love and urging him to consider the “Daddy Issues” songstress as a potential partner.

Brown responded to Lovato’s picture and caption in the comment section: “love love love. so thankful for your support during this season of life and taking me under your wing. Also, thanks for sharing your mama with me. 💗”

The 25-year-old “Bachelorette” failed to find a fiancé in her time on the show and left the season the way she entered – a single woman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown gave her final rose to Jedd Wyatt, only to split from the Nashville musician upon learning that he allegedly had a girlfriend at the start of the show's filming — and then begged castoff Tyler Cameron to take her back.

“I loved two different people,” Brown, 25, told People in an interview released after Tuesday's finale. “And I was getting engaged to one and breaking up with the other all on the same day. I was trying to make a choice, but you can’t shut off emotions. I wanted to be 100 percent sure, but I don’t think I ever was.”

Fox News' Jeremy Nifras contributed to this report.