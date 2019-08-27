Demi Lovato returns to acting with 'Will & Grace' role

Demi Lovato is returning to her acting roots with a spot on the upcoming season of "Will & Grace."

The 27-year-old pop star revealed the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo of herself reading a script on the NBC show's set.

"Will & Grace & Demi 💁🏻‍♀️📺 @nbcwillandgrace #WillandGrace," she captioned the snap.

The network confirmed to Us Weekly that Lovato will appear in three episodes when the upcoming and final season of the reboot airs in 2020. The outlet reported that she will star as Jenny, who is described as "a guarded woman who comes into the life of Will [Eric McCormack] in an unexpected way."

The former Disney channel star voiced a character in last year's animated film, "Charming." However, this will be her first on-screen appearance since "From Dusk till Dawn: The Series" in 2016, according to IMDB. She is also reportedly filming a new comedy for Netflix titled, "Eurovision," starring opposite Will Ferrell.

On Thursday, McCormack expressed his excitement on Twitter.

"First shot with Ms #DemiLovato! #WillandGrace @nbc," the 56-year-old actor tweeted.

Lovato is also gearing up to release a new album. Back in June, she revealed to her Instagram followers that she was making a record and that she was preparing to tell her personal truth.

“You know what’s great about making an album?” Lovato wrote at the time on her Story. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”

It'll be the "Stone Cold" singer's first music release since suffering a near-fatal overdose last year.

