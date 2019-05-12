Demi Lovato posts barely-there bikini photos from trip to Bora Bora

Demi Lovato wasn't afraid to show a little skin on Saturday as she posted bikini photos for her more than 71 million Instagram followers.

The singer, following a trip to Bora Bora island in French Polynesia, posted two photos of herself posing in a barely-there leopard print two-piece.

"Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends. Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth," she wrote. "I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance."

Lovato, 26, hasn't been shy about showing off her body, and in March slammed a report that said she had a "fuller figure."

"I am more than my weight," replied Lovato in her Instagram Story, while tagging the author of the article, which was published by the Inquisitr.

In a note to fans, the Grammy-nominated pop star clarified that she's no longer "triggered" by comments about her size.

"I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder," she said. "I'm not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture."

Later Saturday, Lovato revealed, also on Instagram, that she signed Scooter Braun, as her new manager. Braun also represents celebs like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.