Demi Lovato slams report about her "fuller figure": 'I am more than my weight'

Demi Lovato doesn't care what you think about her (or her body) but the singer does want to inform people that words can also have weight.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram early Friday to blast a headline in The Inquisitr this week that read, "Demi Lovato Appears To Have a Fuller Figure After Working Up A Sweat In LA."

"I am more than my weight," replied Lovato in her Instagram Story, while tagging the author of the article.

DEMI LOVATO FANS SLAM BODY-SHAMING TROLLS FOR TARGETING SINGER IN NEW PAPARAZZI PICS

In a note to fans, the Grammy-nominated pop star clarified that she's no longer "triggered" by comments about her size.

"I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes," she explained. "Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder."

"I'm not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture," she added.

DEMI LOVATO'S MOST POWERFUL MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION ADVOCACY THROUGH THE YEARS

Lovato, who entered rehab in August following a two-week hospitalization after nearly dying from a drug overdose, has never shied away from sharing her personal struggles with mental health and addiction. She has told tales of her battles with mental health, drugs and alcohol during concerts, award shows and social media — even filming a YouTube documentary about her road to sobriety.

The actress reiterated on Instagram that she's more than a "headline about my body shape" and urged fans to ignore negative diet culture discussions.

"Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh." — Demi Lovato

"Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking," she wrote, in part.

Later on, the singer-actress shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with the article's author.

"I completely take full responsibility for this," the reporter wrote in a direct message to Lovato, adding that he was "sincerely" sorry.

Lovato thanked him for his apology and encouraged him to write a follow-up article about the experience.

"Unfortunately, I had to use this as an example to make a statement about these types of headlines and how damaging it [is] ... not [just] for me but the readers," she explained to the author, who then confirmed it was a "lesson learnt [sic]."