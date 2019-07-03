Demi Lovato shares obsession with 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson on social media

Fans of "The Bachelorette" bid farewell to suitor Mike Johnson on the series' most recent episode, but Demi Lovato isn't quite ready to let go.

The pop singer frequently expressed her desire for Johnson on social media throughout the current season of the reality series, leading fans to envision the pair as a dream celebrity couple.

"Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," Lovato said of Johnson in an Instagram story posted Monday, while commenting on the latest episode.

DEMI LOVATO PROMISES TO TELL HER 'SIDE OF THE STORY' WITH FIRST ALBUM SINCE OVERDOSE

She continued to share her love for Johnson in another Instagram story on Monday captioned, "Mike I accept your rose," along with a fitting rose emoji.

Following his recent elimination from the program, Johnson tweeted, "Jus saying, my future wife though, girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding."

DEMI LOVATO’S TINY FINGER TATTOO MAKES BIG STATEMENT ABOUT SELF-LOVE

In response to Johnson, many Lovato fans urged the "Bachelorette" star to consider the pop songstress as a future partner.

"Idk if you know but demi lovato has a major crush on you," one fan wrote.

"Kinda found one, her name is demi and she's ready to take your last name," another Lovato fan responded.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer herself noticed Johnson's wishes, later commenting on an Instagram screenshot of the original tweet, "I'M RIGHT HERE MIKE I'M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO."

HALSEY, DEMI LOVATO AND MORE STARS TAKE SIDES IN TAYLOR SWIFT, SCOOTER BRAUN FEUD

Another fan humorously poked fun at Lovato's thirst for Johnson, replying to his tweet with a photo of the singer in a wedding gown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Lovato has not gotten a response from Johnson over her affections, she has been an avid viewer of "The Bachelorette" this past season, joining fans in their collective distrust of the show's now-eliminated star Luke Parker.

"Hannah, honey, do not trust him!!!!!!" Lovato angrily wrote in an earlier Instagram story while watching the series.

"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 PM on ABC.