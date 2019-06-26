Demi Lovato promises to tell her 'side of the story' with first album since overdose

Demi Lovato is preparing to tell her personal truth in her first music release since suffering a near-fatal overdose last year.

“You know what’s great about making an album?” Lovato, 26, wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”

Just months before her overdose, the "Stone Cold" singer released a song called "Sober," revealing that she'd relapsed with alcohol.

The former Disney star has publicly struggled with addiction, bipolar disorder, self-harm and bulimia and has served as an advocate for mental health awareness and funding.

Lovato reflected on her sobriety in March.

“Today I would’ve had 7 years sober. I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes," she wrote at the time. “Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over. I didn’t lose 6 years; I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count."

She also spoke out in December, saying she would tell her story when she was ready.

Lovato broke her silence on her overdose a month after the incident, writing in August 2018, “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she continued. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”