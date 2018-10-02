Bernie Sanders-inspired challenger routed in Rhode Island gubernatorial race; pro-Trump candidate gets GOP nod
A far-left Democrat who had the backing of groups allied with Bernie Sanders fell decisively in Wednesday's Rhode Island Democratic gubernatorial primary, capping a bitter slugfest and marking the latest in a series of setbacks for fringe progressive groups seeking to take their views into the mainstream.
Brown U. censors 'gender dysphoria' study, worried that findings might 'invalidate the perspectives' of transgender community
3 injured after teen steals ambulance from Rhode Island fire station and crashes, police say
50 members of 'sinister' biker gangs arrested; dozens of illegal guns, drugs, rocket launcher seized
'Bomb cyclone' winter storm brings snow, fierce winds to Northeast as bitter cold to follow
A rapidly-intensifying winter storm system known as a "bomb cyclone" targeted the Northeast on Thursday after leaving its deadly mark across the Southeast, snarling travel across the region with snow, ice, bone-chilling winds and a central air pressure similar to that of the devastating Superstorm Sandy.