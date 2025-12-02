Recordings of Brian Walshe played as prosecutors outline alleged love triangle murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brian Walshe, the 50-year-old Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife after uncovering an affair between her and a friend in Washington, D.C., returns to court Tuesday for the second day of his murder trial.

Walshe's defense attorney, Larry Tipton, said during his opening statement Monday that Walshe found his wife dead in her bed but did not kill her. Tipton said evidence would show a "sudden, unexplained death" and that such a thing "happens." He denied the prosecution's allegation that his client was aware of Ana Walshe's suspected affair.

Walshe is accused of killing Ana, dismembering her and hiding her body — after searching the internet for information about the man she was seeing behind his back.

"The defense can argue that the search shows the awareness of a name, not that he knew about a romantic relationship," said Randolph Rice, a Maryland attorney and legal analyst who is following the case. "That distinction matters because without clear knowledge of an affair, the state's motive theory gets a lot weaker."

Walshe already pleaded guilty to lesser charges of misleading police and unlawful conveyance of human remains.

Cohasset Police Sgt. Harrison Schmidt will come back to the stand after prosecutors said they intend to continue questioning him and also to play about 40 minutes of additional excerpts from his interviews with Walshe prior to the defendant's arrest.

Prosecutors played more than an hour of similar recordings Monday, in which Walshe spoke calmly with detectives with sporadic interruptions from his three children as their mother was unaccounted for in early January 2023.

"I would never do anything to my wife," he told Schmidt at one point, after Ana's death. "I wanted to spend the rest of my life with my wife. I'm still going to."

Massachusetts State Trooper Nicholas Guarino, an expert on digital forensics, is expected to take the stand next and discuss Walshe's alleged Google searches, which included the name of the man involved in an affair with Ana, 39, and for information on how to dispose of human remains.

Guarino testified earlier this year in another high-profile Massachusetts murder trial, reading text messages sent between Karen Read and John O'Keefe. Read was acquitted of all homicide-related charges in the death of her former boyfriend, O'Keefe, and convicted of drunken driving.

Prosecutors have alleged two possible motives in the case.

The first is that Walshe allegedly uncovered an affair between his wife and a Washington, D.C., realtor who is expected to take the witness stand Thursday.

The other is that Walshe allegedly believed that if his wife was out of the picture, and he was the only caretaker for their three children, he could have a chance of avoiding prison in connection with a federal art fraud conviction.

He faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted in Ana's death. Her remains have not been found.