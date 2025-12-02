Slender Man stabber’s lawyer demands she be freed from jail, returned to mental facility after escape: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The attorney for the woman convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case who recently escaped a Wisconsin group home is asking a judge to return his client to a mental health facility, instead of keeping her in jail.

Morgan Geyser, 23, is being held in the Waukesha County Jail following her extradition from Illinois last week, according to FOX 11. Geyser landed herself behind bars after she was arrested in Posen, Illinois, following her escape from a Madison group home last month.

However, her attorney is arguing that his client is best suited living in a mental health facility – not jail.

"Given that she has no new criminal charges in Waukesha County and given that she has been previously found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on the underlying offense, it is our position that she should be housed in a mental health facility, not a correctional institution," attorney Anthony Cotton wrote in a letter to Waukesha County Judge K. Scott Wagner obtained by the outlet.

Geyser allegedly fled the YoYo Quality Care group home on the evening of Nov. 22, but she was not reported missing by officials until the early morning hours of Nov. 23. She and 43-year-old Chad Mecca were found by authorities at an Illinois truck stop later that day.

Geyser is set to remain in custody until Dec. 22, when Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials are expected to discuss a formal revocation of her conditional release, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Geyser was granted conditional release in January and placed in a group home in September, after spending nearly eight years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

Additionally, authorities have not yet revealed what – if any – new charges Geyser may be facing following her escape. Officials previously indicated that she may face felony criminal charges since she allegedly cut off her electronic tracking device as she was leaving the group home, the Sentinel reported.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment regarding any potential criminal charges against Geyser.

In 2014, Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, were having a sleepover with classmate Payton Leutner when the two girls lured Leutner to a local park. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier egged her on, nearly taking her life. All three girls were 12 at the time of the attack.

Geyser and Weier later admitted to investigators that they tried to kill Leutner to appease fictional horror character Slender Man, and were fearful of him hurting their own families if they did not carry out the attack.

Both girls pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted intentional homicide charges in 2017, but not guilty by reason of mental disease. They were sentenced to mental confinement, with Weier ordered to serve 25 years and Geyser for 40 years.

Geyser’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.