Carnival cruise ship death: Family dynamics may explain investigators’ silence, legal expert says

As the federal investigation into 18-year-old Anna Kepner's death nears one month with no updates, a defense attorney says there may be a reason for the silence: investigators are navigating a rare situation in which the victim’s relatives and the potential perpetrator’s relatives live under the same roof.

Criminal defense attorney and Fox News contributor Donna Rotunno said the lack of information may be a sign of extreme caution.

"It is odd we haven’t heard anything," Rotunno told Fox News Digital. "But I think there’s a reason for it. When you’re dealing with essentially one family, authorities have to be careful about what they put out there. You don’t want to tip off what’s going on when your victim’s family and your perpetrator’s family are in the same house."

At 9 a.m. Friday, Kepner's father and stepmother – Christopher Kepner and Shauntel Hudson – are expected at the Moore Justice Center in Brevard County, Florida, for a custody hearing, along with Hudson's ex-husband, Timothy Hudson.

Rotunno said the dynamic is highly unusual and may be driving the tight-lipped posture of federal authorities. She added that investigators may also be grappling with the specifics of the cause of death, ruled as mechanical asphyxia.

"They may not know if they can prove what happened yet," Rotunno said. "Mechanical asphyxia could be argued as accidental or something that went too far. Investigators may still be sorting out what the evidence supports."

Friday morning’s family-court custody hearing may offer an update on the case. Rotunno said it may seem unusual that the public is learning key details through family court, but legally, the access is straightforward.

"Family courts, just like criminal courts, are open to the public," she said. "So while it feels unusual, the courts are simply accessible. And right now, those filings are the only place we’re seeing developments."

Court records from an ongoing custody battle between Shauntel Hudson and Thomas Hudson have surfaced as key documents in the case. The filings identify Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother, who shared a cabin with her aboard the Carnival Horizon, as a "suspect" in her death. Federal authorities have not named or charged the teen.

"The sixteen-year-old child is now a suspect in the death of the stepchild during the cruise," the filing states.

Thomas Hudson further alleges that his ex-wife's choices have put the 16-year-old's future "in jeopardy."

Anna's father, Christopher, was subpoenaed ahead of today's hearing. However, according to a process server’s sworn statement filed ahead of a hearing scheduled for Friday in a contentious custody battle, Christopher was unreachable after he was ordered to testify.

Process server Leslie V. Kinsey wrote that Kepner’s SUV sat running in the driveway and the lights inside the Titusville home were on, but no one responded to repeated knocks or the doorbell.

When asked whether Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother might be called to the stand, Rotunno said it’s extremely unlikely.

"Any lawyer would advise him to remain silent," she said. "If you're the subject of a criminal investigation, you shouldn’t be giving statements anywhere. I think a judge would say ‘no way’ to putting him on the stand."

A judge, she said, would be obligated to warn the teen of his Fifth Amendment rights and may even appoint a public defender to advise him.