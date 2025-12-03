Brian Walshe told cops his missing wife left for a flight on Jan 1, JetBlue records keeper says otherwise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Massachusetts police officers, airline records keepers and a Customs agent took the stand Wednesday on the third day of Boston art fraudster Brian Walshe's murder trial in the death of his missing wife, Ana Walshe.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino returned to kick things off.

Guarino spent hours testifying this week about Walshe's search history, which included damning queries about disposing of human remains and cleaning DNA off a knife. But he also looked up classified ads for Porsches, sales of diamond jewelry and a pornographic video about a cheating wife.

Ana was allegedly having an affair with a Washington, D.C., realtor named William Fastow, whose name Walshe also searched for.

Prosecutors have alleged two potential motives in the slaying. The first is anger over the affair. The second is because he allegedly believed he would have a better chance of avoiding prison in an unrelated art fraud case if his wife were out of the picture and he was the only caretaker for their three children.

Walshe's defense has denied that he had any knowledge of the affair.

Next on the stand was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent named William Foley, who testified briefly about Ana's air travel in the weeks before she vanished.

Next up was Cohasset Police K-9 Sgt. Patrick Reardon, who was part of the search effort for Ana on Jan. 5. 2023, with his K-9 partner, Einstein. Reardon and Einstein participated in an area search outside the Walshe family home. They found nothing of note, except for a dog in a fenced area of the backyard. The defense declined to cross-examine him.

Thomas Menino, a JetBlue corporate security official and records keeper who works at Boston Logan International Airport, took the stand next. He testified that Ana's flight from Washington to Boston on Christmas Day 2022 had been refunded. She took another flight on the same route from Dec. 30, 2022. She was listed as "no show" on her return ticket, issued for a flight back to D.C. on Jan. 3, 2023.

She missed four more flights later in January that had all been booked earlier, because she commuted to the nation's capital for work. Ana was last seen on Jan. 1, 2023.

The defense also declined to cross-examine Menino.

Cohasset Police School Resource Officer Gregory Lowrance testified next that Walshe told him after Ana's disappearance that when he last saw her on Jan. 1, she had departed for a flight from Boston to Washington.

Lowrance took a missing person report from Walshe regarding Ana on Jan. 4.