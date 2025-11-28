'Jailhouse Karen' Bryan Kohberger complains about prison bananas after quadruple murder conviction: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Convicted killer Bryan Kohberger was recently accused of throwing a tantrum over the fruit selection at a maximum-security Idaho prison where he is serving multiple life sentences for the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022.

The 31-year-old, housed at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, has reportedly been "complaining about the type of bananas he’s being served," according to Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective employed by the Cold Case Foundation.

"They’re not the kind that he likes," McDonough told the Daily Mail. "I’m not sure if that means they may have bruises on them, and he doesn’t like that or if there is a particular type of banana that he likes. But he’s complaining about the food he's getting."

The Idaho Department of Corrections did not immediately confirm to Fox News Digital which variety of bananas were distributed by the prison or whether there was a particular condition or variety Kohberger requested.

"You can’t make this stuff up, right?" McDonough said. "The guy is a quadruple killer, and he’s complaining about his bananas not being the type that he likes."

Kohberger, who has been nicknamed a "jailhouse Karen," filed numerous complaints about his living conditions months after arriving at the prison.

According to media reports, Kohberger complained about being threatened and harassed by fellow inmates, filed a complaint about not getting all of his food at meal time and asked to be relocated to another wing of the prison.

"The prison is saying, ‘Well, deal with it,’" McDonough said.

Cameron Lindsay, a prison consultant, previously told Fox News Digital the former criminology Ph.D. student didn't have "a lick of sense," making his time behind bars more difficult with every gripe.

"If he had a lick of sense, he’d keep his mouth shut, his head down, and maybe, over time, his welcoming committee will lessen their verbal tirades against him," Lindsay said.

McDonough told the outlet the killer's narcissistic tendencies will likely prompt him to keep "pushing the envelope and pushing the boundaries as far as he can get them."

"It’s about power and control," McDonough said. "He was a nobody until he murdered four people. … He was irrelevant to the world. Now he’s Bryan Kohberger, who has slaughtered four people. And because he didn’t have to stand up in court and tell the world how brutal these crimes were, he holds the cards. And he’s trying to leverage that."

During the trial, Kohberger abruptly pleaded guilty to the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, dodging the death penalty.

Kohberger's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.