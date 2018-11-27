Fox Nation's 'Scandalous: The Mysterious Case of Tawana Brawley' goes in-depth on the lie that made Al Sharpton famous
Chappaquiddick, Ted Kennedy scandal that left a young woman dead chronicled in new doc
Senator Ted Kennedy’s political career was tarnished on July 18, 1969, when his car crashed off a bridge on the tiny Massachusetts island of Chappaquiddick, plunging into the dark waters of tide-swept Poucha Pond and killing 28-year-old passenger Mary Jo Kopechne — a mystery that continues to haunt “America’s Royal Family.”