50 Cent partners with Fox Nation to take on true crime with new series this September

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper, actor and television producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is known for his hard-hitting rhymes, but he is now bringing his signature persona to a brand-new television series.

The iconic entertainer is hosting and producing the new true-crime show "50 Ways to Catch a Killer," streaming exclusively on Fox Nation.

The production was made with his G-Unit Film & Television company and partnered with Lionsgate Alternative Television.

ELIZABETH BANKS TAKES ON KAREN READ ROLE, JOINING DENNIS QUAID AND PATRICIA ARQUETTE IN TRUE CRIME REALM

The six-part series gives an inside look into gripping murder mysteries and highlights the journeys of law enforcement as they chase breakthroughs that they hope will lead to justice. The first episode streams Sept. 16, with additional episodes releasing on a weekly basis.

"We are thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson to bring his distinctive voice and perspective to this gripping investigative series," Jason Klarman, Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer, said in a statement.

"With his cultural influence and talent for storytelling, he offers a front-row seat to the dogged investigations that lead to justice."

AMANDA KNOX: HOW ONE MISUNDERSTOOD TEXT SPARKED SUSPICION IN INFAMOUS MURDER CASE

Jackson also expressed excitement for the new show in the statement, explaining the emotional weight that true crime conveys to viewers.

"True crime is powerful because it’s real cases, real people and real justice," he said. "With this series, I want viewers to experience the intensity of these investigations and the relentless work it takes to uncover the truth. We’re bringing these stories to life in a way that’s both gripping and authentic."

The first episode, "Fake ‘em Out," reveals the story of Maryland teacher Laura Wallen. When she doesn't show up on the first day of school, and with her upcoming engagement looming, detectives and law enforcement scramble to uncover whether the case is a missing person or a murder case.

FOX NEWS TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER: BRYAN KOHBERGER SENTENCED FOR IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS

Previously, Jackson was known for several chart-topping rap albums, including 2003’s "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," 2005’s "The Massacre" and 2007’s "Curtis." He also produced and starred in the hit Starz series "Power" and has made appearances in numerous films.



CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION