50 Cent partners with Fox Nation to take on true crime with new series this September

The heralded rapper partners with Fox Nation to host a six-part murder mystery show starting Sept. 16

Benji Ferraro By Benji Ferraro Fox News
50 Cent announces new true-crime series coming to Fox Nation Video

50 Cent announces new true-crime series coming to Fox Nation

Rapper and entertainer Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson previews his new series on Fox Nation, ‘50 Ways to Catch a Killer.’

Rapper, actor and television producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is known for his hard-hitting rhymes, but he is now bringing his signature persona to a brand-new television series.

The iconic entertainer is hosting and producing the new true-crime show "50 Ways to Catch a Killer," streaming exclusively on Fox Nation

The production was made with his G-Unit Film & Television company and partnered with Lionsgate Alternative Television. 

Ibogaine: The Fight of a Lifetime dropped on Fox Nation this Thursday

"Ibogaine: The Fight of a Lifetime" dropped on Fox Nation this Thursday (Fox Nation)

The six-part series gives an inside look into gripping murder mysteries and highlights the journeys of law enforcement as they chase breakthroughs that they hope will lead to justice. The first episode streams Sept. 16, with additional episodes releasing on a weekly basis.

"We are thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson to bring his distinctive voice and perspective to this gripping investigative series," Jason Klarman, Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer, said in a statement

"With his cultural influence and talent for storytelling, he offers a front-row seat to the dogged investigations that lead to justice."

Fox Nation's Wanted dead or Alive series kicked off with an episode about John Dillinger

Fox Nation's "Wanted Dead or Alive" series kicked off with an episode about John Dillinger July 16. (Fox Nation)

Jackson also expressed excitement for the new show in the statement, explaining the emotional weight that true crime conveys to viewers. 

"True crime is powerful because it’s real cases, real people and real justice," he said. "With this series, I want viewers to experience the intensity of these investigations and the relentless work it takes to uncover the truth. We’re bringing these stories to life in a way that’s both gripping and authentic."

The first episode, "Fake ‘em Out," reveals the story of Maryland teacher Laura Wallen. When she doesn't show up on the first day of school, and with her upcoming engagement looming, detectives and law enforcement scramble to uncover whether the case is a missing person or a murder case. 

Rapper 50 Cent wears tie-dyed sweatshirt and diamond necklaces with New York Yankees hat

Rapper 50 Cent is partnering with Fox Nation for his new true-crime show, "50 Ways to Catch a Killer."  (Shareif Ziyadat)

Previously, Jackson was known for several chart-topping rap albums, including 2003’s "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," 2005’s "The Massacre" and 2007’s "Curtis."  He also produced and starred in the hit Starz series "Power" and has made appearances in numerous films.

Benji Ferraro is a recent University of Maryland grad and new digital production assistant, with a focus on channel coverage and culture stories. He can be reached at benji.ferraro@fox.com for any story tips.

