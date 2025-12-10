Luigi Mangione apologizes for looking 'suspicious' in newly released body camera arrest footage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luigi Mangione appeared to apologize for looking "suspicious" before he was arrested in Pennsylvania for the alleged December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office released the video on Tuesday afternoon following day 6 of hearings to determine if evidence will be excluded from Mangione's trial. The alleged assassin's defense team tried to get Judge Gregory Carro to bar the release of the video, but was unsuccessful.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, 2024. An employee at the fast-food restaurant reportedly recognized Mangione and told a co-worker, who then alerted police.

Before Mangione was arrested by police, body camera video released by prosecutors shows a police officer saying they received a call that he looked "suspicious."

"I'm sorry," Mangione told the police officer before looking down at his phone. Mangione identified himself as "Mark Rosario" during the interaction and handed over an ID.

According to the officer, the person who reported Mangione to authorities did so because they "thought [he] looked like someone."

Earlier in the week, prosecutors released several pictures depicting Mangione's possessions, such as his ID, credit and debit cards, an escape route from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati and more.

Last week, prosecutors released the 911 call which led to Mangione's arrest at the Pennsylvania McDonald's.

"I'm a manager at Plank Road McDonald's out here on the boulevard," a McDonald's manager told the 911 dispatcher. "And I have a customer here, that some other customers were suspicious of, that he looks like the CEO shooter from New York."

Altoona Police Officer Stephen Fox testified that he was confident Mangione was the suspect in Thompson's death when the alleged assassin smiled at him.

Mangione faces numerous state and federal charges in relation to the alleged murder.

