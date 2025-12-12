Expand / Collapse search
Brian Walshe convicted of murdering wife after New Year's Day disappearance

Brian Walshe was accused of murdering his wife, Ana, around New Year's Day in 2023

Adam Sabes
Published | Updated
Ana Walshe's single-source DNA found on alleged murder tools: forensic scientist Video

Ana Walshe's single-source DNA found on alleged murder tools: forensic scientist

During forensic testimony, Saman Saleem, a DNA unit supervisor, confirmed that testing revealed Ana Walshe's single-source DNA on the alleged murder weapons recovered from the trash. (Credit: Pool)

Jurors have convicted Brian Walshe of murdering his wife, Ana, after she disappeared on New Year's Day in 2023.

The decision was reached Monday morning after jurors began deliberating on Friday. 

Brian's lawyers rested their case on Thursday morning without calling him to the stand. He previously pleaded guilty to lying to police officers after Ana disappeared and improperly disposing of her body, but he denied killing her. Sentencing for Walshe has been set for Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Brian killed his wife before disposing of her remains. He made a series of incriminating internet searches on Jan. 1, 2023, they said, which included "how long for someone to be missing to inherit," "best way to dispose of a body" and "best way to dispose of body parts after a murder."

BRIAN WALSHE DECLINES TO TESTIFY AT MURDER TRIAL AS HE'S ACCUSED OF DESTROYING DAD’S WILL BEFORE MURDER CASE

A split image showing Ana Walshe posing for a selfie and her husband and accused killer, Brian Walshe, wearing gray sweats in court

Brian Walshe appears at Quincy District Court on a charge of murdering his wife Ana Walshe, in Quincy, Massachusetts, U.S. on January 18, 2023. (Ana Walshe, Craig F. Walker/Pool via REUTERS)

Larry Tipton, Brian's attorney, said during closing arguments that his client "loved Ana Walshe, the mother of his three children."

"There's no evidence that he deliberately premeditated the murder. There's no evidence that he ever intended to kill Ana Walshe. None whatsoever. Brian Walshe is not guilty. He's not guilty," he said on Friday during closing arguments.

Assistant Norfolk County DA Anne Yas, however, said that Brian murdered Ana then hid her body to hide the crime.

"Ana Walshe is dead because he murdered her and he intended her death. And Walshe was not missing," Yas said. "Dying a sudden death from natural causes defies common sense. She was in great shape."

BRIAN WALSHE TOLD COPS HIS MISSING WIFE LEFT FOR A FLIGHT ON JAN 1, JETBLUE RECORDS KEEPER SAYS OTHERWISE

Brian Walshe enters court for murder trial

Brian Walshe arrives at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Brian Walshe enters the courtroom in a blue suit, with shackled wrists and carrying paperwork.

Brian Walshe enters the courtroom clutching papers and a rosary during his murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Dedham, Mass., Dec. 1, 2025. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

On Tuesday, a forensic scientist testified that DNA consistent with Ana's profile was found on a hatchet and hacksaw recovered from the trash.

Saman Saleem, a DNA unit supervisor at the state police crime lab, also said that several items found at a Peabody, Massachusetts, trash collection site also had Ana's DNA on it, which included pieces of a rug, a Tyvek suit, unknown tissue and slippers.

Evidence photo showing Brian Walshe shopping at Lowe during wife's disappearance

Brian Walshe is seen on surveillance camera at Lowe's in Danvers on Jan. 1. 2023 with a shopping list buying $463.26 in goods, including cleaning supplies. This evidence was presented in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Brian's wife had a $2.7 million life insurance policy which he was the beneficiary of, court records show. He owed nearly $500,000 in restitution for his federal case.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
