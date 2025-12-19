Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ghislaine Maxwell

Elizabeth Smart blasts Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘country club’ prison treatment: ‘Makes me sick’

Kidnapping survivor compares Epstein case to her own abuse experience

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
close
Former federal prison director says Ghislaine Maxwell's prison transfer highly unusual Video

Former federal prison director says Ghislaine Maxwell's prison transfer highly unusual

Judi Garrett, former assistant director at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer to a minimum security prison camp is "highly unusual."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Smart is outraged that Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficking accomplice and former partner of Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly receiving favorable treatment inside a so-called "Club Fed" prison in Texas.

Smart, one of America’s most recognized child abduction survivors, is now a child-safety activist who regularly speaks on behalf of missing and exploited children. In April, she appeared on "America’s Most Wanted" as a guest speaker. The 38-year-old has a new book, "Detours: Hope & Growth After Life’s Hardest Truths," in which she explores how trauma can derail a person’s life.

"When I hear that Ghislaine’s in the country club of prisons, it just makes me sick to my stomach," Smart told Fox News Digital. "How could she betray other women like that? How could she stand aside and watch young girls be abused — and be OK with it? Not just be OK with it, but encourage it? It’s disgusting."

FORMER MODEL RECALLS JEFFREY EPSTEIN ABUSE AT PRIVATE ISLAND, SPEAKS OUT AFTER HIS DEATH: 'MY LIFE SPIRALED'

A split side-by-side image of Elizabeth Smart and Jeffrey Epstein embracing Ghislaine Maxwell.

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart (left) told Fox News Digital the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell case bore haunting similarities to the trauma she endured. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"The whole situation is just horrific, nightmarish and hellish — the way [she and Epstein] preyed on vulnerable girls," Smart said. "And this woman facilitated the rape and abuse of so many girls."

"One of the things that really haunts me is that she played a major role in the abuse these young women suffered," Smart said. "That was the same as my captor. Not only did she stand aside and let me be hurt, but she also encouraged it and watched it happen. She never once protected me or stood in the way of him raping me. I felt like the Epstein case echoed that."

Wanda Barzee in a yellow jumpsuit

This handout photo from the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Wanda Ilene Barzee on March 12, 2003, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Barzee and her husband, Brian David Mitchell, were taken into custody in conjunction with the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, who was found with them nine months after being kidnapped. She was released in 2018. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images)

"To me, I’ve always felt there’s a sisterhood between women," she continued. "One woman should never betray another. A grown woman should never hurt or help facilitate the abuse of young girls. When that happened to me, it felt like a massive betrayal."

In October, inmates at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas complained about new security measures and occasional special privileges reportedly granted to Maxwell, The Wall Street Journal reported. Bryan is a minimum-security facility with 622 inmates.

The 63-year-old Maxwell arrived at the facility last summer after meeting with federal prosecutors, before the Supreme Court denied her appeal. The outlet reported that Maxwell’s fellow inmates were warned not to discuss her case with reporters. One inmate who spoke to a Journal reporter was later transferred to a higher-security prison.

Book cover for Elizabeth Smart's Detours.

"Detours: Hope & Growth After Life's Hardest Turns" by Elizabeth Smart is out now. (Post Hill Press)

Sam Mangel is a federal prison consultant whose clients have included Sam Bankman-Fried and Steve Bannon. He told Fox News Digital he works with two women incarcerated at Bryan, neither of whom will discuss Maxwell, even with him, over the phone or through email.

Ghislaine Maxwell wearing a short black dress sitting down at a white couch attending a women's conference.

Ghislaine Maxwell was interviewed by the Justice Department’s second-in-command in July and was soon afterward moved from a federal prison in Florida to a prison camp in Texas. (Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

"Speaking with the sister of one of my clients yesterday or the day before, she told me that they are treating Maxwell more like she's the guest in a hotel as opposed to an inmate in a federal prison," he said.

In one example, he said prison officials locked down the whole camp, so Maxwell could have a secretive visit with guests in the chapel. 

A close-up of Prince Andrew in formal wear walking next to Ghislaine Maxwell.

This undated photo shows the former Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Ghislaine Maxwell at Ascot. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"They actually closed everything down and locked everybody in their unit and brought the visitors into the chapel but through a side entrance so that no one can see who the visitors were," Mangel said. "That's very unusual."

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen behind razor wire in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell jogs around the track at FCI Tallahassee, Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, July 10, 2025. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

However, he added, if Maxwell were to have visitors in front of other inmates, that could stoke further controversy, especially for prisoners with daughters the same age as Maxwell's victims. It's unprecedented that someone convicted of sex crimes would be housed at Bryan, he said, which he called the most desirable prison for women convicted of white collar felonies in the country.

A welcome home elizabeth sign

Elizabeth Smart was rescued on March 12, 2003, after being held captive for about nine months following her abduction from her Salt Lake City home on June 5, 2002. (Danny Chan La/Getty Images)

"You're gonna go into a visiting room and see Maxwell, who doesn't belong there, having these visits in a casual situation or environment, that's upsetting," he said. "It really upsets the other inmates and their families."

"Strings were absolutely pulled at the highest possible levels of the DOJ to get her moved from Tallahassee to Bryan," he claimed. "Now, I agree that there was a reason to move her from Tallahassee. Once she started cooperating … she became a target."

The prison where Ghislaine Maxwell is serving her sentence

General view of Federal Prison Camp Bryan on Aug. 4, 2025, in Bryan, Texas. Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred here from FCI Tallahassee. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

A spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment at the time.

Maxwell is eligible for release in 2037 after serving a 20-year sentence for procuring girls for Epstein, who was found dead in a federal jail in New York City before his trial in 2019. On Wednesday, Maxwell asked a federal judge to vacate her sex-trafficking conviction, claiming "substantial new evidence" shows constitutional violations tainted her trial.

Ghislaine Maxwell wearing a plaid blazer and walking away from photographers.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, met Jeffrey Epstein in the early 1990s. Epstein brought financial resources, while Maxwell contributed social connections and access to elite circles. (Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Smart said the couple who kidnapped and abused her bore chilling similarities to Epstein and Maxwell.

SIGN UP TO GET THE TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. The American financier died behind bars in 2019. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

"As I watched the Epstein case play out, it felt like a massive betrayal," she said. "When I heard stories about Epstein’s victims — Virginia Roberts Giuffre in particular — and how her life ultimately ended, I felt that we, as a society, failed her. At least I had my day in court. The whole world knows my captors were guilty. One will never leave prison, and the other — unfortunately — was released after serving 15 years."

"Predators look for vulnerability — and that’s exactly what these girls and women were," Smart explained.

A close-up of Elizabeth Smart smiling and sitting on a couch.

Elizabeth Smart is the founder of The Elizabeth Smart Foundation, which works to drive social change in the fight against sexual violence. (Megan Turley)

"Predators like Epstein and Maxwell exploit that vulnerability until these women and girls feel they have no other option but to do what they’re told," she said. "It’s easy to look at victims and say, ‘You had a phone,’ or ‘You could have run away.’ But unless you’ve experienced it firsthand, you’ll never understand the forces that lead to trafficking."

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Most people don’t want to think about anyone being sexually abused — especially children," Smart said. "Because you never think it will happen to you, many never take the time to have these important conversations. Think about the school system, for example, and all the safety lessons we’re taught. Everyone knows to stop, drop and roll if you catch fire — but how many people actually use that?"

Virginia Giuffre's book near Big Ben in London.

"Nobody's Girl — A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre is seen in London, United Kingdom on Oct. 21, 2025. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and other powerful men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by Epstein, died in April at age 41. Within weeks of her posthumous memoir’s release in October, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his titles and evicted him from his royal residence.

Smart said she would welcome the opportunity to meet with any of Epstein’s victims.

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Elizabeth Smart in a black sweater smiling

Elizabeth Smart told Fox News Digital she would welcome the opportunity to sit down with any of Jeffrey Epstein's victims. (Megan Turley )

"I would want them to know this was not their fault," she said. "They have no guilt in this situation. The blame lies solely on the perpetrators. No one can take away your value. You were born with it, and it never leaves you. You are every bit as worthy of love and joy as anyone else in the world — and you still deserve everything any person would want."

For nine months, the Utah resident was held captive by Brian David Mitchell — a street preacher who claimed to be a prophet — and his wife, Wanda Barzee. He had previously worked as a roofer at the Smarts’ home for a day in 2001, People magazine reported. Smart was 14 at the time.

Elizabeth Smart in a white blazer and pearls walking next to her father in a suit and tie

Elizabeth Smart (left) and her father, Ed Smart (right), walk away from federal court after the sentencing of her kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, on May 25, 2011, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (George Frey/Getty Images)

Smart later testified that she was drugged, tied to a tree and raped as often as four times a day, the outlet reported. Mitchell warned her that if she cried for help, her family would be killed. "America’s Most Wanted" aired an episode about Smart’s 2002 abduction, which led to her being recognized by a couple who spotted her walking with her captors. She was rescued in 2003.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Braid David Mitchell in a yellow jumpsuit

This handout photo from the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Brian David Mitchell on March 12, 2003, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images)

In 2011, Mitchell, now 72, was sentenced to life in prison. Barzee, 80, who helped kidnap Smart and stood by as she was sexually assaulted, was released in 2018. Under her release terms, Barzee must undergo mental-health treatment and is barred from contacting Smart or her family.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.
Close modal

Continue