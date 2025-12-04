Expand / Collapse search
Trials

Brian Walshe murder trial: Slain wife Ana's lover takes the stand

Prosecutors allege Brian Walshe killed wife over affair and to avoid federal prison as sole caretaker of their kids

By Michael Ruiz , Andrew Fone Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Brian Walshe sits for Day 4 of murder trial in Massachusetts Video

WATCH LIVE: Brian Walshe sits for Day 4 of murder trial in Massachusetts

Jurors hear evidence and witness testimonies in the murder trial of Brian Walshe, who has been charged with killing his wife in 2023.

Ana Walshe's paramour William Fastow took the witness stand Thursday in the murder trial of her husband, Brian Walshe, testifying that the two began an "intimate" relationship before she vanished without a trace on Jan. 1, 2023.

Fastow, a realtor, helped her find housing in Washington, D.C., where she was commuting to work from her family home in Boston.

Fastow, like Ana, had children, although he was separated from his own wife, he testified.

BRIAN WALSHE PLEADS GUILTY TO MISLEADING POLICE BUT CONTINUES TO DENY MURDERING WIFE ANA

Ana Walshe's reported lover in DC

William Fastow leaves an open house in the Spring Valley area of Washington, D.C., on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Fastow testified that he had an affair with the late realtor, Ana Walshe. (Fox News Digital)

They became close, bonding over common interests, including in fitness and over the struggles they had in common as parents. Then they began their affair, he said.

Although he never stayed at her Washington townhouse overnight, she stayed at his, he said. He said he did not keep the affair a secret generally, but that Ana had told him that if her husband ever found out, she wanted him to find out from her.

Still, the two went on a trip to Dublin, Ireland, for Thanksgiving in the months before her murder. After Dublin, Ana flew to Serbia to visit her mother, while he returned to Washington. They also spent Christmas Eve together in Washington, he said, allegedly infuriating her husband when her flight was delayed. She drove from Washington to Cohasset.

She had also set up rooms for her three children in her townhouse, he said, anticipating that they would be moving in there.  

Ana Walshe boyfriend, William Fastow arrives to court

William Fastow (left) arrives at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, MA, Thursday, December 4, 2025. Fastow was reportedly the boyfriend of Ana Walshe, and is restifying today in the murder case against her husband, Brian Walshe. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

BRIAN WALSHE JURORS SHOWN BLOODY TOOLS AND CHOPPED UP RUG PROSECUTORS ALLEGE ARE LINKED TO WIFE ANA'S MURDER

"Ana was extremely disappointed that she wasn't in a position to be the mother she believed the children deserved," Fastow testified.

Missing MA woman Ana Walshe smiles in selfie photo

Ana Walshe wears a Washington Capitals jersey in a December 2022 post. (Ana Walshe/Instagram)

He testified that Ana told him that her children lived with their father in Cohasset, a suburb of Boston, because Walshe's home confinement for a federal art fraud conviction was contingent on him being their primary caretaker.

Prosecutors have alleged two potential motives in the slaying. The first is anger over the affair. The second is because he allegedly believed he would have a better chance of avoiding federal prison if his wife were out of the picture, and he was the only caretaker for their three children.

Brian Walshe on trial for the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe arrives at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, Monday, December 1, 2025. Walshe is facing murder charges for the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Walshe's defense has denied that he had any knowledge of the affair, although he mentioned Fastow more than once during interviews with detectives before his arrest and allegedly looked him up on the internet before Ana's disappearance.

Brian Walshe looking over his shoulder in court. He is clean-shaved, wearing glasses and a dark suit with green tie.

Murder suspect Brian Walshe listens during his final pretrial hearing on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. He is accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, whose remains have not been found.  (Pool)

Her remains have not been found, but prosecutors showed the jury Wednesday a saw and hatchet recovered from a dumpster near Walshe's mother's house that the defendant allegedly used to dismember his wife. The same dumpster also had her COVID-19 vaccination card, clothes, bloody towels and a cut-up rug suspiciously similar to one taken from the family home.
Close modal

Continue