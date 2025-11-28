James Patterson claims Marilyn Monroe was murdered in explosive new book theory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author James Patterson believes Marilyn Monroe was murdered, and says the famous actress was "treading in very dangerous waters."

Patterson made the revelation during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the release of his new book, The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe: A True Crime Thriller.

"She had these incredible relationships with President Kennedy, and with Robert Kennedy, and with Sinatra, and with Mafia figures. They told her stuff, and she kept track of it. She had information that was kind of dangerous," Patterson told the outlet.

The acclaimed author says, "A lot of people don’t know the story" about Monroe, commenting "There’s a lot of stuff I didn’t know."

Patterson said most people don't know too much about Monroe's death, like comments from one of the detectives assigned to her death.

"The 11 foster homes. The fact that she had a pretty bad stutter when she was a kid," Patterson said. "I didn’t know much about the death scene, about the autopsy not being as complete as it should have been, that one of the detectives was convinced the scene was staged. The key is, a lot of people know about her a bit, but not that much. You’d be surprised."

Los Angeles police determined Monroe's Aug. 5, 1962 death was a probable suicide "caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs," according to History.com.

The book bills itself as a "true crime thriller," but includes a disclaimer saying it's "a work of fiction."

"I mean, she was just a monster of a star, and she kind of threw it away," Patterson said.