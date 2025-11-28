Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

James Patterson claims Marilyn Monroe was murdered in explosive new book theory

Author claims Monroe kept track of secrets from President Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Mafia connections

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Marilyn Monroe’s famous photo has a hidden backstory Video

Marilyn Monroe’s famous photo has a hidden backstory

Melissa Stevens, granddaughter of late photographer Sam Shaw, discusses the new book, "Dear Marilyn: The Unseen Letters and Photographs."

Author James Patterson believes Marilyn Monroe was murdered, and says the famous actress was "treading in very dangerous waters."

Patterson made the revelation during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the release of his new book, The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe: A True Crime Thriller.

"She had these incredible relationships with President Kennedy, and with Robert Kennedy, and with Sinatra, and with Mafia figures. They told her stuff, and she kept track of it. She had information that was kind of dangerous," Patterson told the outlet.

The acclaimed author says, "A lot of people don’t know the story" about Monroe, commenting "There’s a lot of stuff I didn’t know."

TRUMP TO DECLASSIFY JFK FILES: FAMED DOCTOR WHO INVESTIGATED ASSASSINATION PREDICTS WHAT AMERICANS COULD LEARN

Marilyn Monroe poses seductively, leaning towards the camera wearing a gold dress

American actress, singer and model Marilyn Monroe. (Frank Povolny/Twentieth Century Fox/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Patterson said most people don't know too much about Monroe's death, like comments from one of the detectives assigned to her death.

"The 11 foster homes. The fact that she had a pretty bad stutter when she was a kid," Patterson said. "I didn’t know much about the death scene, about the autopsy not being as complete as it should have been, that one of the detectives was convinced the scene was staged. The key is, a lot of people know about her a bit, but not that much. You’d be surprised."

MARILYN MONROE'S ICONIC SUBWAY GRATE PHOTO HAS SURPRISING WWII ROOTS AND HIDDEN HISTORY

A close-up of Marilyn Monroe outdoors wearing a white dress and a beaded necklace

AMAGANSETT, NY - 1957:  Marilyn Monroe poses wearing an amber bead necklace in 1957 in Amagansett, New York. (© Shaw Family Archives Ltd)

Los Angeles police determined Monroe's Aug. 5, 1962 death was a probable suicide "caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs," according to History.com.

Marilyn Monroe

American actress, singer, model and sex symbol Marilyn Monroe on the set of Niagara, directed by Henry Hathaway. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Image)

The book bills itself as a "true crime thriller," but includes a disclaimer saying it's "a work of fiction."

"I mean, she was just a monster of a star, and she kind of threw it away," Patterson said.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
