Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

SEE IT: Florida teen Anna Kepner captured on video dancing at cruise sail away party before mysterious death

Anna Kepner was found dead under bed in cabin as FBI investigates

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Florida teen Anna Kepner seen dancing on board Carnival Cruise days before mysterious death Video

Florida teen Anna Kepner seen dancing on board Carnival Cruise days before mysterious death

Anna Kepner was seen dancing with fellow vacationers on a Carnival Cruise Horizon ship Nov. 2. (Credit: @nickcapo609 via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video showing 18-year-old Anna Kepner dancing with fellow passengers aboard the Carnival Horizon has surfaced, offering one of the last public glimpses of the Florida teenager days before she was found dead on the cruise ship.

The footage, posted by TikTok user @nickcapo609, captures the ship’s Sail Away Party on Nov. 2, as the vessel departed Miami for a weeklong Caribbean itinerary.

In the clip, vacationers sway along to music on the open deck. Near the center of the crowd, Kepner, seen wearing black shorts and a white top, dances with other passengers. Her grandmother, dressed in pink, stands close by.

Anna Kepner, wearing black shorts and a white tank top, is seen dancing on a Carnival Cruise.

Anna Kepner danced with fellow vacationers on a Carnival Cruise Line ship Nov. 2, eerie footage posted online before her death shows. (TikTok/@nickcapo609)

FATHER OF CHEERLEADER WHO DIED ON CARNIVAL CRUISE SUBPOENAED TO TESTIFY IN CUSTODY CASE

Authorities have released few details about what happened between the time the video was recorded and the discovery of Kepner’s body.

She was found dead Nov. 7 in her cabin aboard the Carnival Horizon.

The teenager’s body was found under a bed in a room she was sharing with two of her siblings, including her 16-year-old stepbrother.

Officials said she died from "mechanical asphyxia," and the FBI has launched an investigation.

Anna Kepner wearing a black top and jean shorts while sitting at a beach parking lot

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship Nov. 7 during a vacation with her family.  (Anna Kepner/Instagram)

TEEN FOUND DEAD ON CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP DIED FROM MECHANICAL ASPHYXIATION, RULED HOMICIDE: REPORT

The ship returned to PortMiami Nov. 9, and federal authorities boarded and began collecting evidence.

While the bureau hasn't publicly identified anyone as a suspect and no criminal charges have been filed, the feud in family court between Anna's father and stepmother, Christopher Kepner and Shauntel Kepner, and Shauntel's ex-husband, Thomas Hudson, has revealed that their 16-year-old son is being investigated in Anna's death.

Kepner family photo, with juvenile siblings' faces blurred

Anna Kepner, her father, stepmother and several siblings in a family photo. (Shauntel Kepner/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kepner, of Titusville, Florida, was a high school senior at Temple Christian School. She was preparing to graduate in spring 2026 and hoped to enlist in the U.S. Navy, her family said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Close modal

Continue