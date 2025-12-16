SEE IT: Florida teen Anna Kepner captured on video dancing at cruise sail away party before mysterious death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video showing 18-year-old Anna Kepner dancing with fellow passengers aboard the Carnival Horizon has surfaced, offering one of the last public glimpses of the Florida teenager days before she was found dead on the cruise ship.

The footage, posted by TikTok user @nickcapo609, captures the ship’s Sail Away Party on Nov. 2, as the vessel departed Miami for a weeklong Caribbean itinerary.

In the clip, vacationers sway along to music on the open deck. Near the center of the crowd, Kepner, seen wearing black shorts and a white top, dances with other passengers. Her grandmother, dressed in pink, stands close by.

Authorities have released few details about what happened between the time the video was recorded and the discovery of Kepner’s body.

She was found dead Nov. 7 in her cabin aboard the Carnival Horizon.

The teenager’s body was found under a bed in a room she was sharing with two of her siblings, including her 16-year-old stepbrother.

Officials said she died from "mechanical asphyxia," and the FBI has launched an investigation.

The ship returned to PortMiami Nov. 9, and federal authorities boarded and began collecting evidence.

While the bureau hasn't publicly identified anyone as a suspect and no criminal charges have been filed, the feud in family court between Anna's father and stepmother, Christopher Kepner and Shauntel Kepner, and Shauntel's ex-husband, Thomas Hudson, has revealed that their 16-year-old son is being investigated in Anna's death.

Kepner, of Titusville, Florida, was a high school senior at Temple Christian School. She was preparing to graduate in spring 2026 and hoped to enlist in the U.S. Navy, her family said.