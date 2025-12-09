Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione said 'all these people are here for a mass murder, wild' at arraignment: police officer

Police officer testifies about alleged assassin's surprise at crowd size during Pennsylvania arraignment

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Maria Paronich Fox News
Published | Updated
Luigi Mangione plotted escape, told himself to ‘pluck eyebrows,' prosecutors say Video

Luigi Mangione plotted escape, told himself to ‘pluck eyebrows,' prosecutors say

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn reports as prosecutors reveal notes, maps and items found in Mangione’s backpack, while a judge weighs if key evidence tied to the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson can be used at trial.

Luigi Mangione appeared visibly surprised by the large crowd gathered outside a Pennsylvania courtroom after his arraignment for the alleged December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to a local police officer.

Mangione returned to Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday for day 6 of hearings to determine if evidence will be excluded from his trial. During Tuesday's hearing, Altoona Police Officer Stephen Fox said the alleged assassin was surprised by the number of people at his Pennsylvania arraignment in December 2024.

"All these people are here for a mass murder, wild," Mangione allegedly said when he was leaving court, according to Fox.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, 2024. An employee at the fast-food restaurant reportedly recognized Mangione and told a co-worker, who then alerted the police. He faces numerous state and federal charges in relation to the alleged murder.

Luigi Mangione in a courtroom

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for a hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, Dec. 9, 2025. (Curtis Means/Poll via Reuters)

Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s toiletry items (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

Last week, prosecutors released the 911 call which led to Mangione's arrest in Pennsylvania. 

LUIGI MANGIONE PUMPS FIST IN COURT AS BODY CAM ALLEGEDLY REVEALS LOADED MAGAZINE FOUND INSIDE WET UNDERWEAR

"I'm a manager at Plank Road McDonald's out here on the boulevard," a McDonald's manager told the 911 dispatcher. "And I have a customer here, that some other customers were suspicious of, that he looks like the CEO shooter from New York."

Fox said he was confident that Mangione was the suspect in the death of Thompson when the suspect smiled at him.

911 CALL FOR LUIGI MANGIONE'S ARREST IN MCDONALD'S RELEASED: 'HE LOOKS LIKE THE CEO SHOOTER'

Luigi Mangione in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during a hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, Dec. 8, 2025. (Sarah Yenesel/pool via Reuters)

Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Photo evidence showing the possessions of Luigi Mangione during the arrest for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Pictured: Mangione’s planned escape route with clothing notes. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s passport, driver's license, debit and credit cards, and a wallet (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

On Monday, Altoona Police Officer Christy Wasser testified that she found a magazine with bullets wrapped in wet underwear that was inside the alleged assassin's backpack.

"There was another magazine hidden in his underwear," Wasser can be heard saying.

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

Luigi Mangione allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group via AP)

Mangione's lawyers argue that their client's Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights were violated, which protect against unreasonable searches and seizures as well as the right to due process. 

Prosecutors say that police acted within the law, arguing that the warrantless search of Mangione's bag after his arrest was legal, adding that the only non-Mirandized statement he gave was allegedly giving officers a fake name.

Mangione faces numerous state and federal charges in relation to the alleged murder.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
