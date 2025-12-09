Luigi Mangione said 'all these people are here for a mass murder, wild' at arraignment: police officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luigi Mangione appeared visibly surprised by the large crowd gathered outside a Pennsylvania courtroom after his arraignment for the alleged December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to a local police officer.

Mangione returned to Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday for day 6 of hearings to determine if evidence will be excluded from his trial. During Tuesday's hearing, Altoona Police Officer Stephen Fox said the alleged assassin was surprised by the number of people at his Pennsylvania arraignment in December 2024.

"All these people are here for a mass murder, wild," Mangione allegedly said when he was leaving court, according to Fox.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, 2024. An employee at the fast-food restaurant reportedly recognized Mangione and told a co-worker, who then alerted the police. He faces numerous state and federal charges in relation to the alleged murder.

Last week, prosecutors released the 911 call which led to Mangione's arrest in Pennsylvania.

"I'm a manager at Plank Road McDonald's out here on the boulevard," a McDonald's manager told the 911 dispatcher. "And I have a customer here, that some other customers were suspicious of, that he looks like the CEO shooter from New York."

Fox said he was confident that Mangione was the suspect in the death of Thompson when the suspect smiled at him.

On Monday, Altoona Police Officer Christy Wasser testified that she found a magazine with bullets wrapped in wet underwear that was inside the alleged assassin's backpack.

"There was another magazine hidden in his underwear," Wasser can be heard saying.

Mangione's lawyers argue that their client's Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights were violated, which protect against unreasonable searches and seizures as well as the right to due process.

Prosecutors say that police acted within the law, arguing that the warrantless search of Mangione's bag after his arrest was legal, adding that the only non-Mirandized statement he gave was allegedly giving officers a fake name.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.