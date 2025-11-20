Woman charged in man's fatal stabbing outside upscale Long Island yacht club

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York have arrested a 33-year-old woman in connection with the brutal death of a 52-year-old man outside a yacht club on Long Island's scenic north shore.

The Stony Brook Yacht Club parking lot is better known for kayak launches and wedding photos than crime scene tape, but police allege that Kacy Corso, who lived in nearby Setauket, was involved in the stabbing death of Christopher Millwater, of Selden.

The altercation began in the parking lot across from 21 Shore Road, used by visitors to a pair of marinas and also a restaurant and wedding venue, the Three Village Inn, about 60 miles east of New York City.

The yacht club itself is surrounded by cameras, with several affixed to each light pole, and sources tell Fox News Digital much of the violence was caught on video.

Corso was due in court in Central Islip Thursday morning on a charge of second-degree murder. Under New York law, that's the charge for intentional murder.

It was not immediately clear whether additional charges were expected.

A July post from a Facebook account in Corso's name appears to show she knew Millwater before his death.

The same account also posted at least one other picture from the yacht club parking lot in July, taken from a space near the boat ramp, where fishermen can access the mouth of the channel from the dock. Millwater "liked" one of her posts from days earlier.

Court records show she racked up unrelated charges at another boat launch in the area earlier this year.

On May 5, she was charged with illegally accessing the boat ramp parking lot in the neighboring town of Smithtown and with entering or remaining in a park or beach area after dark.

According to Millwater's Facebook page, he was given an "all clear" in October following a battle with cancer.

His sister told the local TV station, News 12, that Stony Brook was his favorite place to go fishing.