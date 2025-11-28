Cheerleader who died on cruise ship 'fought for her life' as feds weigh possible charges for stepbrother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A relative of Anna Kepner, who died onboard a Carnival Cruise ship in early November, says the teenager "fought for her life" amid reports that her death was ruled a homicide.

18-year-old Anna was found dead while she was onboard the Carnival Horizon on Nov. 7 during a family vacation. Her death was ruled a homicide by "mechanical asphyxiation," according to ABC News, but authorities haven't announced a suspect or person of interest. The FBI is investigating Anna's death.

Relatives said Anna was found dead inside her room aboard the Carnival Horizon, which she shared with her stepbrother.

Krystal Wright, Anna's aunt, told Fox 35 Orlando she believes the 18-year-old cheerleader fought back.

"I know Anna fought. I know she fought for her life, so it’s rough. It’s rough," Wright said.

Anna’s aunt said she’s frustrated that there’s still no arrest, despite the death reportedly being ruled a homicide.

"We don’t understand why, if the boy is a suspect, why has he not been charged yet? What’s happening there?" Wright asked. "It’s turmoil. We’re just sitting here waiting."

While authorities haven't announced any criminal charges, stepmother Shauntel Kepner revealed that Anna's 16-year-old stepbrother has been eyed as a suspect. She made the claim in a court filing amid a legal battle with her ex-husband Thomas Hudson.

Anna's 15-year-old ex-boyfriend recalled an instance where the stepbrother allegedly tried to get on top of her during a FaceTime call.

"When I was on FaceTime with her, and she was lying down, and her brother tried to go on top of her," the ex-boyfriend said.

The ex-boyfriend reported the incident to Anna's parents, saying she had previously complained about being "uncomfortable" around her stepbrother. Anna's ex-boyfriend said he'd be on the cruise had they not broken up.

In a court filing, Christopher Kepner, Anna's father, told People that "I want him to face the consequences … I will be fighting to make sure that does happen."

"He was the only one that was in the room, and the FBI has an ongoing investigation in which they will have to provide the evidence to say that he did do it or did not do this," Kepner said. "And I would’ve never thought that any of this would’ve happened."

