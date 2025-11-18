No cause of death for cheerleader found dead on cruise ship as report reveals remains found hidden under bed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ten days after a Florida 18-year-old cheerleader died under mysterious circumstances on a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of America, authorities still don't have a cause and manner of death.

Anna Kepner, a varsity cheerleader who wanted to join the Navy after graduating from high school and eventually become a K-9 police officer, was found dead on Nov. 7, according to authorities.

The vessel returned to port in Miami a day later, and her remains were sent to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

However, officials there told Fox News Digital Tuesday that the doctor has not yet determined a cause and manner of death, and the autopsy report is not yet available.

In a statement, Carnival said it was cooperating with the FBI, which is handling the case.

"Carnival Cruise Line is fully cooperating with the Miami office of the FBI in the investigation of the death of a guest traveling on Carnival Horizon last week," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The ship returned to PortMiami (the Port of Miami) as planned on Saturday morning, Nov. 8 and the FBI has advised that there is no related threat to safety aboard as it sails its current voyage."

The company deferred all other questions to the FBI, which has said little publicly about the case.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday morning, citing two unnamed sources, that housekeeping staff aboard the Carnival Horizon discovered Kepner dead and stuffed under her bed, wrapped in a blanket and concealed beneath a pile of life jackets. She reportedly complained of feeling sick the night before and left dinner early.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Days before Kepner's death, she hinted at TikTok that she was going through a rough breakup. In an Oct. 26 video, she shared a series of selfies and wrote that she would continue to "have a smile" on her face despite the ordeal.

"Even after every breakup, being disrespected, being lied to, being cheated on, being used, getting manipulated, getting played, I will always have a smile on my face and a kind heart," reads the on-screen text in her video.

Her final post, on Oct. 30, was much shorter.

"You deserve to be happy, but if it ain't with me then nvm," it reads, using shorthand for "never mind."