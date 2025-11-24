Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Teen found dead on Carnival cruise ship died from mechanical asphyxiation, ruled homicide: report

Anna Kepner was found wrapped in blanket under cabin bed she shared with stepbrother

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Family of teen found dead on cruise speaks out Video

Family of teen found dead on cruise speaks out

Anna Kepner's grandmother, Barbara Kepner, spoke out in a new interview more than two weeks after the 18-year-old died on a Carnival cruise ship.

Anna Kepner's mysterious death aboard a Carnival cruise ship was a homicide by "mechanical asphyxiation," according to a new report.

The 18-year-old was found dead aboard the Carnival Horizon on Nov. 7, around 11:15 a.m.

"Mechanical asphyxia just means there is something external to the body that hinders her breathing — her chest or belly can't expand," said Dr. Priya Banerjee, a board-certified forensic pathologist. 

CHEERLEADER'S CRUISE SHIP DEATH HAS FAMILY POINTING FINGERS

Anna Kepner smiles in a selfie.

Anna Kepner was identified by her family as the passenger who died onboard the Carnival Horizon. (Instagram/Anna Kepner)

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The teen's death was ruled a homicide, and she was "mechanically asphyxiated by other person(s)", ABC News reported late Monday afternoon, citing a copy of Kepner's death certificate reportedly supplied by her family.

Although her time of death is listed at 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 7, the report says she suffered her fatal injury on Nov. 6, the last night she was publicly seen alive.

LIFE JACKETS MEANT TO SAVE LIVES COULD EXPOSE A KILLER IN FLORIDA TEEN'S CRUISE SHIP MYSTERY

Anna Kepner wearing a black top and jean shorts while sitting at a beach parking lot

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7, during a vacation with her family.  (Anna Kepner/Instagram)

Mechanical asphyxiation isn't always a homicide, said Dr. Michael Baden, the former chief medical examiner of New York City, but it can be, and it remains up to prosecutors to decide how the case should be charged, if they file charges at all.

The FBI is handling the investigation and has not publicly named any suspects as of Monday evening, although Anna's 16-year-old stepbrother has been identified as a potential "suspect" by his own parents in court filings amid an ongoing custody dispute. No charges have been filed.

Anna Kepner takes a picture inside a car.

Anna Kepner's family said she had dreams of joining the military. (Instagram/Anna Kepner)

Kepner was found dead under the bed in her cabin, wrapped in a blanket and covered in life jackets in a room she shared with the stepbrother.

Both of his parents and their attorneys have not responded to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Kepner was a high school varsity cheerleader who planned to join the Navy after graduation and ultimately wanted to become a K-9 police officer.
