True Crime

DNA innovation credited in Idaho, Rachel Morin cases signals shift in race to catch killers, lab founder says

David Mittelman says rapid genetic genealogy breakthroughs should make DNA checking as routine as reviewing security cameras

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
DNA lab Othram speaks with Fox News Digital about how genetic genealogy pinpointed Bryan Kohberger as a suspect in the 2022 Idaho murders case investigation. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital) 

In the time it takes to process thousands of tips and chase down leads, serial offenders can strike again.

That's why forensic expert David Mittelman is arguing the rapid DNA breakthroughs in the Idaho murders and Rachel Morin cases have revealed a new tool for crimefighters — investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) research has become so fast and cheap that it could be the first thing investigators reach for, not their finishing touch.

"You should be reading the DNA the same way you're checking the video cameras," the Othram forensics lab founder told Fox News Digital. "Because the very first question you have is, who is at the scene? So check the cameras nearby, check the DNA, and then start your investigation."

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S PROFESSOR CALLED OUT HIS 'ASSUMPTION' ABOUT LOCAL COPS BEFORE IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS

A combination photo showing convicted murderers Bryan Kohberger and Victor Hernandez Martinez wearing shackles as they are being escorted by deputies.

Bryan Kohberger, on the left, is escorted to his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania after his arrest in the University of Idaho student murders case. On the right, illegal immigrant Victor Martinez-Hernandez after his arrest in connection with the rape and murder of Maryland mom Rachel Morin. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital, Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The current trend in most active cases is for investigators to use DNA as a "confirmatory tool," he said — a final step to make sure police have the right suspect. DNA and IGG research is more widely used in cold cases, he said. And that's something he hopes will change.

"So DNA goes from being the last step in the process as a confirmatory tool to the first step," Mittelman said. "It's like checking the video feed, except that you're checking the DNA feed."

The University of Idaho students killed in a November 2022 attack pose together in the final photo taken of them all together, with the faces of two surviving roommates blurred.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

In the Idaho student murders and the Maryland slaying of mom of five Rachel Morin, police with few leads turned to Othram for help conducting the IGG, which led them to now-convicted killers Bryan Kohberger and Victor Martinez-Hernandez.

Traditional DNA testing compares a suspect's sample to a law enforcement database in search of a match, but not all criminals can be identified in this manner, especially if it's their first offense. IGG testing involves a blend of forensic science and the same methods used to trace a person's ancestry in order to track down an unknown suspect.

"When IGG becomes as common as fingerprint and digital forensics, it will ensure that other families don’t have to endure the same pain as the Morins," said Randolph Rice, a Baltimore-area attorney who represented Morin's family. "IGG should not be viewed as a last resort or a luxury; it should be a standard, front-line investigative tool."

JONBENÉT RAMSEY'S FATHER BELIEVES CRUCIAL PROGRESS BEING MADE TO FIND DAUGHTER'S KILLER

Cases that benefit from IGG have a readily available DNA sample from the perpetrator and often involve murder or sexual assault, Mittelman said, making them among the most heinous crimes. Under his proposal, he said, they'd be cheaper, faster and easier to solve.

A photo of Rachel Morin is posted on a tree along a hiking route

A photo of Rachel Morin is posted to a tree by her family along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, MD, Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was attacked and killed during a morning run in the area. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

"DNA testing identified him [Kohberger], in a month or in weeks, and the end-to-end cost for that DNA testing was under $10,000," Mittelman said. "So you can't even pay the detective for a month for the amount of money it costs to solve that case."

In the Morin case, Martinez-Hernandez was already an international fugitive and suspected killer connected to another sex assault in Los Angeles.

"When he committed that crime in Los Angeles, they should have immediately put the DNA CODIS, like they did, saw no match, and they should have used this technique and immediately found him," Mittelman said. "And then Rachel Morin would still be alive. That's exactly my point."
