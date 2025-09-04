Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox Nation

JonBenét Ramsey's father believes crucial progress being made to find daughter's killer

John Ramsey joins 'Fox & Friends' as new Fox Nation docuseries delves into nearly 30-year-old case

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
New Fox Nation series offers unprecedented access to JonBenét Ramsey case Video

New Fox Nation series offers unprecedented access to JonBenét Ramsey case

John Ramsey, father of JonBenét Ramsey, joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the new Fox Nation special granting unprecedented access to the case and whether he believes the cold case will be solved.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Almost 30 years after six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in her Colorado home, her family believes new DNA technology may finally give them the answers they’ve been searching for. A new Fox Nation series offers unprecedented access to the latest push to solve the case. 

"Lou Smit, the detective who was brought in by the district attorney early on, legendary detective, solved over 200 homicides in his career, said, ‘John, this case will be solved by DNA,’" JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, said during an interview on "Fox & Friends" Thursday. 

"And I think we're at that point now, if we use the technology that's available."

JONBENET RAMSEY'S DAD SUGGESTS DAUGHTER’S KILLER MOTIVATED BY MONEY IN RESURFACED INTERVIEW

The docuseries revisits the case of the young beauty queen, who was found dead in her family's basement the day after Christmas in 1996. Despite decades of speculation and investigation into the case, her murder remains unsolved.

JonBenét Ramsey, found murdered in her Boulder home in 1996, may see her case revived as new DNA technology offers hope for answers.

JonBenét Ramsey, found murdered in her Boulder home in 1996, may see her case revived as new DNA technology offers hope for answers. (Fox Nation)

Smit, the detective who worked on the case, died in 2010. His family and colleagues refuse to give up on finding answers to the mystery he left behind.

They and John Ramsey believe rapidly advancing DNA techniques could be the breakthrough needed in this decades-long cold case. 

COURT OVERTURNS CONVICTION, ORDERS NEW TRIAL OF MAN CONVICTED IN 1979 ETAN PATZ MURDER

"The key is to be sure that we've tested all the crime scene evidence," Ramsey noted. 

"There's a new approach called forensic genealogy research that allows you to use vast amounts of DNA information to investigate the crime. And that's the piece that needs to be used." 

The Boulder, Colorado residence where JonBenét Ramsey was killed in 1996, seen on August 17, 2006.

The home in Boulder, Colorado, where JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in December 1996 is pictured on August 17, 2006. Investigators say renewed DNA testing has raised hopes of solving the decades-old cold case. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Ramsey said that not all evidence in the case had been tested for DNA before, including the garrote used to strangle his daughter. 

He also expressed optimism with recent changes in Boulder’s police leadership, and said he’s seen "very encouraging" signs there could be a breakthrough on the horizon

Even decades later, Ramsey said he still remembers his daughter’s electric personality, and continues fighting for answers. 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

JonBenét Ramsey, holding a backpack, was a 6-year-old child whose 1996 murder inside her Colorado, home shocked the nation. Nearly three decades later, her family says advances in DNA testing bring renewed hope that the mystery surrounding her death could finally be solved.

JonBenét Ramsey’s father says DNA testing may be the key to solving her decades-old murder case. (Ramsey family collection/ Discovery +)

"She was a very up, energetic, very amazing little girl and I miss her deeply," he said. 

"JonBenét: The Killer List" is now streaming on Fox Nation.

READ MORE FROM FOX NEWS

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue