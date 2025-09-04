JonBenét Ramsey's father believes crucial progress being made to find daughter's killer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Almost 30 years after six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in her Colorado home, her family believes new DNA technology may finally give them the answers they’ve been searching for. A new Fox Nation series offers unprecedented access to the latest push to solve the case.

"Lou Smit, the detective who was brought in by the district attorney early on, legendary detective, solved over 200 homicides in his career, said, ‘John, this case will be solved by DNA,’" JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, said during an interview on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"And I think we're at that point now, if we use the technology that's available."

The docuseries revisits the case of the young beauty queen, who was found dead in her family's basement the day after Christmas in 1996. Despite decades of speculation and investigation into the case, her murder remains unsolved.

Smit, the detective who worked on the case, died in 2010. His family and colleagues refuse to give up on finding answers to the mystery he left behind.

They and John Ramsey believe rapidly advancing DNA techniques could be the breakthrough needed in this decades-long cold case.

"The key is to be sure that we've tested all the crime scene evidence," Ramsey noted.

"There's a new approach called forensic genealogy research that allows you to use vast amounts of DNA information to investigate the crime. And that's the piece that needs to be used."

Ramsey said that not all evidence in the case had been tested for DNA before, including the garrote used to strangle his daughter.

He also expressed optimism with recent changes in Boulder’s police leadership, and said he’s seen "very encouraging" signs there could be a breakthrough on the horizon.

Even decades later, Ramsey said he still remembers his daughter’s electric personality, and continues fighting for answers.

"She was a very up, energetic, very amazing little girl and I miss her deeply," he said.

"JonBenét: The Killer List" is now streaming on Fox Nation.