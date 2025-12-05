Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

True Crime

FBI weighing state or federal charges against 16-year-old in Anna Kepner cruise ship homicide case: lawyer

Attorney says FBI investigation continues as 16-year-old remains in relative's care during probe

By Michael Ruiz , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Anna Kepner's ex-boyfriend breaks silence on her cruise ship death Video

Anna Kepner's ex-boyfriend breaks silence on her cruise ship death

The former teen beau of 18-year-old Florida cheerleader Anna Kepner says he saw her 16-year-old stepbrother climb "on top of her" during a 3 a.m. FaceTime call after she fell asleep. The 16-year-old's parents have called him a "suspect."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The attorney for Anna Kepner's stepmother acknowledged that her 16-year-old stepson may soon face charges at the state or federal level in connection with the 18-year-old cheerleader's death aboard a Carnival cruise ship last month.

"We're not sure what the FBI is going to do," said Millicent Athanason, attorney for Shauntel Kepner. "Whether he's going to be charged federally or whether they're going to turn it over to the state."

The FBI's Miami office is leading the investigation and has not publicly identified any suspects or announced any charges.

The remarks came during an emergency custody hearing in an ongoing dispute between Anna's stepmom and her ex-husband, Thomas Hudson. Both parents, in court filings, have referred to their 16-year-old son, Anna's stepbrother, as a suspect in her death and the subject of an FBI probe.

FBI INVESTIGATES CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP DEATH IN MARITIME MYSTERY THAT CAN BE ‘VERY COMPLEX,’ FORMER AGENT SAYS

Anna Kepner smiles in a selfie.

Anna Kepner was identified by her family as the passenger who died onboard the Carnival Horizon. (Instagram/Anna Kepner)

Shauntel testified that after the cheerleader's death, she and Anna's father, Chris Kepner, had safety concerns in allowing her 16-year-old son to stay with their other children. So he has been placed in the care of one of Shauntel's relatives as the investigation plays out.

Anna was found dead under the bed in her cabin on the cruise ship. She had shared the room with her 14-year-old brother and the 16-year-old stepbrother. Her cause and manner of death were reportedly a homicide by mechanical asphyxiation.

Carnival Cruise victim, Anna Kepner's family arrive to court

(L-R) Chris Kepner, Shauntel Kepner and Jeffrey Kepner arrive to court in Melbourne, Florida, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (MS for Fox News Digital.)

"They're also waiting on some testing results," Athanason told the court. "They've done a bunch of psychological testing and psychiatric testing, so they're also waiting to hear about that. And so they don't know at this time how long that that child is going to be at her relative's house."

The FBI declined to comment on Athanason's remarks.

CHEERLEADER WHO DIED ABOARD CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP CREMATED, DEATH CERTIFICATE REVEALS

Kepner family photo, with juvenile siblings' faces blurred

Anna Kepner, her father, stepmother and several siblings in a family photo. (Shauntel Kepner/Facebook)

Shauntel said the 16-year-old had been diagnosed with ADHD after she separated from his father. He was also on medication to help with insomnia at night, which she said he had skipped for two days aboard the cruise.

The hearing kicked off shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. Shauntel had tried and failed to have it postponed, citing Fifth Amendment concerns.

Despite the circumstances, Shauntel testified that Anna, her 14-year-old biological brother and her 16-year-old stepson got along like "Three Amigos" and were "best friends." She said they were all in the same room on the cruise upon the advice of a travel agent.

FBI INVESTIGATING PASSENGER DEATH ABOARD CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP AFTER RETURN TO MIAMI

Carnival Cruise death victim, Anna Kepner's stepmom shops for groceries ahead of Thanksgiving

Shauntel Kepner loads her groceries at the local Publix supermarket in Titusville, Florida, on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2025. Her stepdaughter, Anna Kepner, was found dead on a Carnival cruise on Nov. 7. (SM for Fox News Digital)

Shauntel's older son, 18-year-old Andrew Hudson, lives with his father. He followed his mother on the witness stand and told the court he's had scant interactions with his siblings due to the bitter split between his parents.

He also revealed a violent incident involving himself, Shauntel and Chris Kepner that took place before he began living with his dad full-time.

"They came and took me from school and took me to Titusville," he testified.

LIFE JACKETS MEANT TO SAVE LIVES COULD EXPOSE A KILLER IN FLORIDA TEEN’S CRUISE SHIP MYSTERY

Carnival cruise murder victim Anna Kepner's memorial service

Christopher Kepner (center, red hat) arrives at a memorial service for his daughter, Anna Kepner, at the Grove Church in Titusville, Florida, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. The 18-year-old cheerleader was found dead under a bed on a Carnival cruise on Nov. 7. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

His mom asked for his phone, he said, took it and then shut it off. An argument broke out. He didn't want to go with them to Titusville and preferred to stay with his father in Hernando County.

So he tried to get out of the car, he said, but was restrained by both his mother and stepfather.

"I was put in a chokehold and held it against the seat," he testified.

FATHER OF CHEERLEADER WHO DIED ON CARNIVAL CRUISE SUBPOENAED TO TESTIFY IN CUSTODY CASE

Anna Kepner takes a picture inside a car.

Anna Kepner's family said she had dreams of joining the military. (Instagram/Anna Kepner)

Under cross-examination, he denied assertions from Shauntel's lawyer that he tried to jump out of the vehicle when it was moving.

"The vehicle was not moving," he said. He also denied that the reason he wanted to stay in Hernando County was because of a girlfriend.

He had visited the Kepner home regularly before that, where he said he had been allowed to drink alcohol as a teenager.

ANNA KEPNER'S FATHER WANTS STEPSON TO 'FACE THE CONSEQUENCES' IN CRUISE SHIP DEATH CASE

Anna Kepner's cryptic final TikTok post

A still image shows 18-year-old Anna Kepner's cryptic final TikTok post, posted eight days before she was found dead on a cruise ship. (@fl.anna18/TikTok)

Next on the stand was Thomas Hudson, Shauntel's ex-husband, who called for the emergency hearing, arguing that his 9-year-old daughter may be at risk under his ex-wife's supervision following Anna's death on the cruise.

The soft-spoken Hudson, wearing a black golf shirt, said Chris Kepner had interfered with child custody exchanges, physically blocking him from picking up his youngest daughter before Thanksgiving when she refused to get out of the car.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Based on that evidence that's been presented today, I don't find that there is an emergency and that [the younger daughter] is in any imminent risk of harm," Judge Michelle Pruitt-Studstill ruled at the end of the hearing. "I understand that there may be some issues with regard to contempt."

A hearing on the contempt matter is scheduled for Dec. 17.
Close modal

Continue