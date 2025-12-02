Father of teen who died on Carnival cruise evades subpoena in related custody case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The father of the Florida teen who died aboard a Carnival cruise was nowhere to be found when a subpoena arrived for him ahead of a tense custody hearing.

Christopher Kepner is the father of 18-year-old Anna Kepner , who was found dead in her cabin around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 7. She was on a family vacation with her father, stepmother, grandparents and some of her siblings.

According to a process server’s sworn statement filed ahead of a contentious custody hearing scheduled for Friday, Christopher was unreachable after he was ordered to testify during a Dec. 5 hearing in Brevard County.

Process server Leslie V. Kinsey wrote that Kepner’s SUV sat running in the driveway and the lights inside the Titusville home were on, but no one responded to repeated knocks or the doorbell.

Kinsey said a "No Trespassing" sign was posted on the property and a Ring doorbell camera was visible near the entrance. She announced several times that she was there to serve a subpoena and left the paperwork on the SUV’s windshield at 10:29 a.m.

When Kinsey returned, the SUV had left and the subpoena he placed on its windshield was gone.

Read the verified return of non-service:

While the bureau hasn't publicly identified anyone as a suspect, and no criminal charges have been filed, the feud in family court between Christopher's wife, Shauntel Kepner, and her ex-husband, Thomas Hudson, has revealed that their 16-year-old son is being investigated by the FBI in connection with Anna's death.

The teenager had been traveling on the cruise ship with family members when she died. Anna shared a room with her two stepsiblings on the ship.

After Anna's death, Hudson asked the judge for custody of the daughter he shares with Shauntel, arguing in part that her parenting has directly put their 16-year-old son's future "in jeopardy."

"The Petitioner has not been allowed input into the children's lives and his lack of involvement has negatively impacted the children," Hudson wrote to the judge on Nov. 17.

Christopher Kepner has not responded to Fox News Digital's attempts to reach him.