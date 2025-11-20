Cheerleader’s cruise ship death unravels amid bitter family strife and questions at sea

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Anna Kepner, a Florida teen and high school senior remembered for her bright spirit, was found dead aboard the Carnival Horizon during an early November Caribbean cruise, prompting a federal investigation and igniting a public reckoning among the adults in her life.

As agents sift through ship records, a widening circle of court filings and interviews has laid bare deep rifts in Kepner’s blended family. The FBI is leading the probe after the ship returned to port as scheduled. No criminal charges have been announced.

In an emergency motion filed in Brevard County, Anna's stepmother, Shauntel Kepner, formerly Shauntel Hudson, through her attorney, Millicent Athanason, asked a judge to postpone a December hearing in a proceeding with her ex-husband due to the FBI investigation into the death of Anna, who was found dead on a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7.

"The Respondent has been advised through discussions with FBI investigators and her attorneys, that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children of this instant action," Athanason wrote to a Brevard County judge on Nov. 17.

Relatives say they have received few official answers since the ship docked. Anna’s birth mother, Heather Wright, told WESH 2 she learned of her daughter's death through an online search. She has not responded to Fox News Digital's attempts to reach her.

"I found out through Google. I ended up Googling it, because the only information I had was that my daughter was on a cruise," she told the local outlet.

Similarly, Anna’s stepgrandfather, Christopher Donahue, 53, told Fox News Digital Wednesday that he too learned about her death through social media.

"I don’t know why Anna was staying in a room with her stepbrother," Donahue said. He said he learned about the arrangement from a news article.

"All I know is that she went on that boat, and she never came back," he added. "You don’t go 0 to 100, but we weren’t on the boat. Everyone is heartbroken. There are questions. I don’t think we’ll ever know."

The swirl of public claims around Anna's death has revived long-simmering disputes. In a March 31, 2023, divorce petition filed in Brevard County and obtained by Fox News Digital, Anna's former stepmother, Tabitha L. Kepner, alleges that Christopher Purcell Kepner, Anna’s father, had a "history of physical and mental abuse toward the minor children and toward the Petitioner," and she sought sole parental responsibility for the children she shared with him and supervised time-sharing.

She was married to Christopher Kepner after he split with Anna's mother and before he met his third wife, Shauntel.

In 2024, Michelle Johnson filed a small claims suit in Brevard County against Shauntel Hudson seeking the return of several firearms, including a 12-gauge shotgun and two rifles, which she alleged Hudson refused to hand back.

The filings include a series of emails in which Johnson accused Hudson of "manipulating and alienating" her children from their father, describing the situation as "a very sad and heartbreaking ordeal."

"Prior [sic] to you, manipulating controlling and brainwashing them for the past month," Johnson wrote to Hudson. "It's devastating and upsetting. Please step back and look at what's the best for these kids? They need their family…"

That case was later dismissed after Johnson missed a service of process deadline.

Together, the records paint a portrait of a fractured family now thrust into the spotlight following Anna’s mysterious death aboard the six-day Carnival cruise.

Anna's family and friends attended a service at The Grove Church in Titusville, Fla., on Thursday evening. One of the Kepners' neighbors told Fox News Digital Thursday that their street has been quiet since Anna's death. He described the Kepners as a friendly family.

Two vehicles, a Dodge truck and Chevy SUV, were parked in the Kepners' driveway, but no one answered the door. Investigators have not disclosed a cause or manner of death, and prosecutors have not filed charges.