Brian Walshe pleads guilty to misleading police but continues to deny murdering wife Ana

Convicted fraudster admits to lesser charges just before jury selection in suburban Boston murder trial

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Brian Walshe, the 50-year-old convicted fraudster accused of killing his wife Ana in their suburban Boston home after learning of an affair, switched his plea on two lesser charges Tuesday morning, just before jury selection in his murder trial was set to begin.

Walshe pleaded guilty to counts two and three of his three-count indictment, admitting to misleading police officers and unlawful conveyance of a human body.

As prosecutors outlined their case against him, his defense attorney said that he admitted to the lesser allegations but continued to deny the murder charge against him.

A split image showing Ana Walshe in an undated Instagram selfie and Brian Walshe wearing a dark suit and green tie in court

This split image shows Ana Walshe in an undated selfie photo and her husband and accused killer, Brian Walshe, in court on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, at the final hearing before his murder trial. (Ana Walshe/Instagram, Pool)

Walshe's lawyer said he was not admitting to murder and denied putting her remains in a dumpster and denied that he had a role in incinerating her remains.

There was a moment of contention after prosecutors called out Walshe for telling the judge he was still married while under oath.

Ana and Brian Walshe pose outside on their wedding day

Brian and Ana Walshe pose up for a shot in Boston Public Gardens, Boston, Massachusetts on their wedding day  on Monday, December 21, 2015 (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

After a sidebar meeting with the judge, the defense said Walshe recognized that legally, he was no longer married after the death of his wife.

The judge put off sentencing, saying she needed to give time for the victim's family to prepare their impact statements.

Missing MA woman Ana Walshe smiles in selfie photo

Ana Walshe pictured in a December 2022 Instagram post. (Ana Walshe/Instagram)

Prosecutors said that the plea was not negotiated, and it appeared that the trial would still move forward on the top charge of murder.

Jury selection is proceeding for the top charge. 

Judge Diane Freniere told potential jurors that prosecutors allege that police found the following items in a dumpster by Walshe's mother's house: Ana Walshe’s clothing, her COVID vaccination card, towels with "red-brown stains," a hatchet, and a hacksaw.

In court Monday, prosecutors also revealed that a rug from the Walshe's home was discovered in the dumpster.

This is a developing story. Stick with Fox News Digital for updates.
