FOX NEWS FIRST: Judge bars Trump's asylum ban for illegals; Restraining order filed against Avenatti

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's ban on asylum for immigrants who cross the border illegally, prompting a likely legal challenge from the White House

Sixteen House Democrats have signed a letter vowing to oppose Nancy Pelosi as House speaker

An actress has filed a restraining order against lawyer Michael Avenatti days after his arrest on domestic violence charges

A war of words has erupted between President Trump and a retired Navy admiral who oversaw the mission to kill Usama bin Laden, with the Republican National Committee siding with the president and outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan appearing to side with the admiral

The White House decided Monday to no longer seek to revoke CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's press pass and has introduced a new set of rules for reporters at press conferences

THE LEAD STORY - ASYLUM BAN CHALLENGED: A federal judge in San Francisco on Monday barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally, likely prompting a legal challenge from the White House ... Trump issued a proclamation on Nov. 9 that said anyone who crossed the southern border would be ineligible for asylum. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, who was nominated by President Obama in 2012 to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, issued a temporary restraining order after hearing arguments in San Francisco.

The order came as the Wall Street Journal reported that the number of migrants being allowed to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to legally apply for asylum had slowed down over the past week. According to the Journal, immigration lawyers have complained in recent days that asylum seekers are being blocked from entering the U.S. from the Mexican border cities of Matamoros, Reynosa and Ciudad Juárez. Weeks ago, 30 families or more were being allowed to cross the border daily at Yuma, Ariz. to apply for asylum. In the past two weeks, migrants and advocates say, U.C. Customs and Border Protection officials have slashed that number to one family a day at most.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security officials revealed Monday that more than 500 criminals are traveling with the migrant caravan that’s massed on the other side of a San Diego border crossing. Homeland Security officials say there are 6,000 people in Tijuana waiting to be processed at the San Ysidro border crossing, with more on the way. Those who have already entered the border city in the past few days have been met with an icy reception. Migrant groups are beginng to realize they may have to wait six months for their asylum claims to be heard. The caravan arrivals are expected to continue into the week ahead. - Reported by Edmund De Marche (@EDeMarche on Twitter) and Greg Norman

DEM CIVIL WAR: Sixteen House Democratic lawmakers circulated a letter Monday vowing to vote against Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the House, calling for "new leadership" -- even though no challenger has stepped up to run against the California Democrat ... “We are thankful to Leader Pelosi for her years of service to our Country and to our Caucus. She is a historic figure whose leadership has been instrumental to some of our party’s most important legislative achievements,” the letter from both incumbent and newly elected Democrats read. “However, we also recognize that in this recent election, Democrats ran and won on a message of change.”

The letter was signed by former Pelosi challenger Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, along with other members like Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif.; and several incoming lawmakers, like member-elect Joe Cunningham of South Carolina. - Reported by Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews on Twitter)

Liz Peek: Democrats are in disarray. Does that spell trouble for 2020?

A RESTRAINING ORDER FOR STORMY'S LAWYER: An aspiring film actress on Monday filed a restraining order against lawyer Michael Avenatti – just days after he was detained by police on domestic violence charges, according to court records obtained by the Blast ... Mareli Miniutti, an actress who appeared in "Ocean’s 8," filed the domestic violence restraining order Monday in Los Angeles, the report said. It wasn’t immediately clear if Miniutti was the woman who accused Avenatti of domestic violence last week.

Avenatti responded to the restraining order with a tweet: "I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated.” - Reported by Bradford Betz (@bradford_betz on Twitter)

THE PRESIDENT VS. THE WAR HERO: House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on Monday appeared to side with retired Navy Admiral William McRaven— the official best known for overseeing the Navy SEAL mission to kill Usama bin Laden—after President Trump questioned why McRaven took so long to find the Al Qaeda leader ... Trump told “FOX News Sunday” that McRaven is a “Hillary Clinton fan” and an “Obama backer.” The Republican National Committee echoed the president’s comments, tweeting that McRaven has been critical of Trump from as far back as the 2016 campaign. Ryan said in a statement on Monday that the U.S. is grateful for McRaven and all members of the military who have served in harm’s way and “have put country before self,” according to The Hill. McRaven has repeatedly criticized Trump over the president's description of journalists as "the enemy of the American people," writing in February 2017 that those comments represented "perhaps the greatest threat to democracy in my lifetime." - Samuel Chamberlain (@SChamberlainFOX on Twitter) and Edmund De Marche

NEW RULES: The White House will not seek to again revoke CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta's hard press pass, as first reported on Monday by FOX News' John Roberts ... “Today the White House fully restored Jim Acosta's press pass. As a result, our lawsuit is no longer necessary. We look forward to continuing to cover the White House,” CNN said in a statement. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also implemented a series of rules that will govern White House press conferences going forward.

According to Sanders, the new rules include: (1) A journalist called upon to ask a question will ask a single question and then will yield the floor to other journalists. (2) At the discretion of the president or other White House official taking questions, a follow-up question or questions may be permitted; and where a follow up has been allowed and asked, the questioner will then yield the floor. - Reported by Brian Flood (@briansflood on Twitter)

Michael Goodwin: Jim Acosta abused his privileges as a member of the press



WHEN A JOKE BOMBS - "I think he just nuked his [presidential] chances." – Jesse Watters, on "The Five," discussing how U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. and a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, brought up nuclear weapons when a Twitter user challenged him on gun control.



2003: Michael Jackson is booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Jackson was later acquitted at trial.)

2000: Lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battle before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.

1976: "Rocky," starring Sylvester Stallone, premieres in New York.

