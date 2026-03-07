FBI captures Bangladeshi fugitive extradited in massive online child sextortion case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Bangladeshi national extradited from Malaysia this week is accused of carrying out one of the most prolific alleged online child exploitation schemes the United States has ever seen in a wide-ranging sextortion operation.

Prosecutors allege Zobaidul Amin posed as a teenager on Instagram and Snapchat and coerced hundreds of minor victims — some as young as 11 — into producing sexually explicit images and videos. Authorities said he then threatened to share those images with friends, family and classmates unless the victims sent more.

Many of his victims were located in Alaska, while others were targeted across the United States and abroad, the Department of Justice said.

Prosecutors further allege Amin demanded specific numbers of sexually explicit photos and videos each day, continued threatening victims for months even after his accounts were deleted, worked with others to store and distribute the material online, and used multiple fake accounts to evade social media platform bans.

"This FBI is back to doing what it does best, locking up predators, dismantling violent gangs, and holding criminals accountable no matter who they are," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "In just 24 hours, our agents captured a fugitive accused of running an international child exploitation ring, took down the 18th Street Gang in Los Angeles, and arrested a contractor who allegedly stole more than $46 million from the U.S. Marshals Service. Criminals everywhere should understand the message, this FBI is coming for you."

Amin appeared in federal court Thursday in Alaska, a day after arriving in the United States. He pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance in Anchorage, according to Bloomberg.

Amin faces 13 federal counts, including conspiracy to produce child pornography, conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography, child exploitation enterprise, production of child pornography, cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Amin used more than 80 Snapchat accounts and 40 Instagram accounts to evade bans.

Court documents say he and co-conspirators organized images in Dropbox folders by victim and shared links to extort more material. The indictment also alleges he placed at least one victim in fear of serious bodily harm and used false pretenses to obtain explicit images, forming the basis for cyberstalking and wire fraud charges.

Prior to the U.S. charges, Amin was living in and attending medical school in Malaysia.

In September 2022, he was charged by the Attorney General’s Chambers of Malaysia with 13 counts related to the possession and production of child pornography. The FBI and the Justice Department worked in coordination with Malaysian authorities and Amin was transferred from Malaysia to Alaska on March 4.

"The impact of this case is that of international magnitude. It stands as one of the most prolific cases of alleged online child exploitation the United States has ever seen," said Michael Heyman, U.S. attorney for the District of Alaska. "We are grateful for the steady, strong collaboration among the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, law enforcement agencies and Malaysian partners that made this transfer possible, enabling us to move forward and seek justice for victims."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon ordered Amin held without bail as the case moves forward. Amin waived his right to a speedy trial and requested a jury trial.