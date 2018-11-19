Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Actress files restraining order against Avenatti, court records show

By Bradford Betz | New York Post
An aspiring actress filed a petition for a restraining order against lawyer Michael Avenatti on Monday.

Mareli Miniutti, who appeared in a number of small films, filed the paperwork at a Santa Monica courthouse just days after Avenatti was accused of domestic violence, according to court records.

Avenatti, a lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, was briefly detained by police on Friday when a woman accused him of assault.

It was not clear Monday night if Miniutti was the same woman who made the accusation against him last week.

