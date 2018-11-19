Janice Dean: 10 reasons to be thankful

I recently started writing a gratitude list, and I encourage you to do the same. It doesn’t take long, and it will change the way you look at your life.

Whether the news cycle has you feeling down, or politics is leaving you feeling disheartened, taking the time to focus on the positives in your life will leave you realizing just how much you have to be thankful for. And it relegates a lot of the negative stuff to where it belongs: in the background.

So, here are my 10 reasons to give thanks:

1. I start with being thankful for my health. Many of you know I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis over a decade ago. This year, I have been trying a new therapy after a setback I had in the spring. It was a bumpy start, but I feel an improvement. I’m grateful for the care I’ve gotten from doctors, nurses and my family over this past year where there were moments of feeling unsettled and scared.

2. I am thankful for my husband who has stood by me in sickness and in health. Through the good and the trying times. He is always by my side. I feel like my whole life, every step I’ve made in the journey, has been to meet him and have our family.

3. I am thankful for my two sweet, smart funny boys. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t smile and feel so lucky to be a mom. It is the simply the greatest gift I’ve ever been given in this life.

4. I’m thankful for my own mom who I appreciate now more than ever. A few months ago she was visiting us when I was sick in bed. She was helping take care of the boys while making sure to check on me – putting cold cloths on my forehead getting my fever down and bringing ginger ale in for me to sip on every few minutes. It made me realize you’re never too old to be taken care of by your mom.

5. I’m thankful for my work which gives me great joy every day. I realize I’m very lucky that I have a career where I come in and get to work with wonderful, creative, funny people on television and behind the scenes. And my favorite part of my day is meeting others when I go outside and do the weather. It always puts a smile on my face.

6. I’m thankful for my neighbors. Whether watching our house when we are away or keeping an eye out for our kids when they are walking home from school, the community we live in is always ready to lend a hand Our little group of moms is always texting one another to see if there’s something we need to be reminded of – whether it be a school event or a playdate coming up. We’re always there for each other.

7. I’m thankful for my two legs that hold me steady and strong and my two arms that can reach out and hug my family.

8. I’m thankful for my big wide smile which allows me to show my true feelings without having to say a word.

9. I’m thankful for my friends who are the family I choose. I have so many wonderful people that have come into my life and have shown me time and time again they are there for me. I have friends that I have kept in touch with for decades, and the years bring us even closer together.

10. I’m thankful for each day, when the sun comes up. Because every day is a gift to be grateful to be alive.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone.