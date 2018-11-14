Michael Avenatti arrested on suspicion of domestic violence: LAPD

Michael Avenatti, a frequent President Trump critic and the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, was arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges, police confirmed.

"We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence," the LAPD tweeted. "This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available."

The charges arose from an alleged Tuesday incident, prompting authorities to respond and take a report, an unidentified law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Avenatti released a statement through his law office denying the allegations.

"I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me," the statement said. "I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated."

Avenatti was formally charged with felony domestic violence and his bail was set at $50,000, Officer Rosario Herrera with the LAPD told Fox News. He is being held at the Pacific Jail facility.

TMZ, which first reported news of the arrest, said that the lawyer "kicked" a woman "out of the apartment." TMZ initially reported that the alleged incident involved Avenatti's estranged wife, before later describing the individual more generally as a woman.

Avenatti, who in the past has said he’s exploring a 2020 presidential run against Trump, garnered attention when he began representing Daniels.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006, before he was president, and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. She also sued Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

Fox News' Lee Ross, Corbett Riner, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.