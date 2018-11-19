NASA picks landing spot for Mars 2020 rover in hunt for alien life

NASA announced that is has selected the spot where its next Mars rover will land on the Red Planet in the hunt for extraterrestrial life.

"I have selected Jezero Crater," NASA's Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen said on a conference call with the media. Other sites that had been in contention include Northeast Syrtis and Columbia Hills. In total, more than 60 locations were debated by the space agency over a five-year search.

“The landing site in Jezero Crater offers geologically rich terrain, with landforms reaching as far back as 3.6 billion years old, that could potentially answer important questions in planetary evolution and astrobiology,” Zurbuchen said in a release on NASA's website, making the announcement. “Getting samples from this unique area will revolutionize how we think about Mars and its ability to harbor life.”

In a tweet, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the area could potentially contain ancient molecules and "microbial life from billions of years ago."

"The rover, currently under construction at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), will address high-priority science goals for Mars exploration, including key questions about the potential for ancient life on Mars," NASA wrote on its website.

As part of the mission, which is scheduled to launch in July 2020 at an estimated cost of more than $2 billion, according to Space News, the rover will not only look for signs of ancient life, but will get rock and soil samples from the Red Planet.

In a question-and-answer part of the call, Zurbuchen suggested that the samples may not be returned to Earth until the early 2030's.

