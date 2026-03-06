Virginia prosecutor’s record on violent offenders scrutinized after illegal immigrant charged in mom's murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A prosecutor in Virginia is facing criticism after a Fairfax County Police Department officer warned the county's commonwealth attorney about a criminal illegal immigrant who has racked up over 30 arrests before allegedly killing a mother.

Abdul Jalloh, 32, was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed a mother to death while at a bus stop in Fairfax County, Virginia on Feb. 23. Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano's office, however, was warned several times about how dangerous Jalloh is, and dismissed many of his previous criminal charges.

Jalloh's case is far from the only controversial actions by Descano's office, which even includes a plea deal with a murder suspect that allows him the chance at freedom.

Here's a list of controversial cases handled by Descano's office:

Abdul Jalloh

Jalloh, 32, was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed a mother to death while at a bus stop in Fairfax County, Virginia on Feb. 23. The victim, 41-year-old Stephanie Minter, was found dead with multiple stab wounds to the upper body, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Jalloh has a violent rapsheet dating back to 2014 and includes over 30 arrests with several charges dismissed by Descano's office.

Jalloh was arrested the next day while he was allegedly trying to steal from a liquor store when an employee called 911. Officials said Jalloh came to the U.S. illegally in 2012 from Sierra Leone under the Obama administration.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer on Jalloh in 2020, and he was later issued a final order of removal allowing him to be deported to any country other than Sierra Leone. Despite that order, he was not deported.

A police major for the Fairfax County Police Department even warned Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano about Jalloh on at least three separate occasions, according to emails obtained by WJLA.

In one email to Fairfax County Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jenna Sands, the police major said Jalloh "is one of the repeat (and violent) offenders" that they had discussed before.

"I wanted to get your background on why he is out so soon and ask if his prior suspended sentence (of I believe 5 years) was pursued by your office? Unfortunately, based on MTV Station’s numerous dealings with him, it is not a question of if, but rather when he will maliciously wound (or worse) again. My role of keeping the public safe, prompts me to follow up on his status," the major wrote.

A Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the office "was aware of Jalloh’s criminal history and shared police concerns about potential future dangerousness. That is why our Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney personally handled these cases."

The spokesperson added that prosecutors "will often explore many different pathways to successful prosecution, but, at the end of the day, our decisions are constrained by what testimony is available and what is legally permissible and practicable in Fairfax courts."

Joshua Danehower

In 2022, Danehower was charged with Gret Glyer's murder. According to WUSA 9, Glyer, who owned the donation platform DonorSee, was shot 10 times as he slept next to his wife on June 24, 2022.

Prosecutors alleged Danehower killed Glyer because of an obsession with his wife. The suspect allegedly became fixated with her after a church function, and according to her family, the two went on a date about a decade ago.

Danehower was given a plea deal by Descano's office, which found him not guilty by reason of insanity in February.

Virginia law requires Danehower to be sent to a psychiatric hospital, where his status will be evaluated on an annual basis for the next five years, then every two years afterward. If he's deemed no longer a threat to himself or others, he'd have an opportunity to be released from the psychiatric hospital.

Heather Glyer, the victim's wife, said while on the witness stand, "I was robbed of my life partner."

"My kids were robbed of their father," she added.

Wilmer Osmany Ramos-Giron

In January 2025, according to a report by former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Ramos-Giron, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, choked his ex-wife during an argument and pulled out a knife.

He was charged with felony abduction by force, felony strangulation, and misdemeanor assault and battery against a family member after the incident, but Descano's office allowed him to plead to lesser charges of misdemeanor battery and brandishing a bladed weapon.

In a statement released by Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Deputy Chief of Staff and Public Information Officer Laura Birnbaum, according to the report, the plea agreement "achieved the outcomes that the victim wanted."

However, when the victim spoke with 7News, she refuted Birnbaum's statement, saying she didn't agree to the plea deal.

"He’s dangerous," she said, fearing another violent incident would happen.

"If I die, who is going to take care of them?" the victim said, referring to her children.

Ronnie Reel

In July 2021, Reel was arrested on charges of sexual penetration, forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery against a minor, according to the Fairfax County Times.

During Reel's trial on Sept. 13, 2022, Chief Judge of the Fairfax County Circuit Court Penney Azcarate ruled that the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney's office had missed an evidentiary deadline, meaning confessions, including a call from Reel to a defendant's mother where he allegedly confessed, as well as other evidence and witnesses couldn't be used in court.

According to the outlet, that meant the case would rely on the victim's testimony entirely.

As a result, Reel was offered a plea deal and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery and was sentenced to one year in prison, but was released on time served. He also wasn't required to register as a sex offender, according to FOX 5.

The mother, who asked to be identified as Amber, told FOX 5 the case has had a big impact on her son.

"I was really upset. This is my child, this is my baby," she said while crying. "And he got no justice. So he continues to see me cry and everything. He held his own, he stayed strong. He’s always trying to be strong for mom."

"He was confessing every little detail that he did, and it was making me sick to my stomach," she added. "It was horrible. He literally confessed to me why he did it."

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.