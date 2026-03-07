Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

War With Iran

Trump and first lady attend dignified transfer for 6 US troops killed in Kuwait

The fallen service members were killed in a March 1 Iranian drone attack in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, while supporting Operation Epic Fury

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , Greg Wehner , Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Dignified transfer of 6 fallen US troops occurs at Dover Air Force Base Video

Dignified transfer of 6 fallen US troops occurs at Dover Air Force Base

President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and other military officers witness the dignified transfer, Saturday, of six fallen U.S. Army Reservists, who were killed in action March 1 during Operation Epic Fury. (Pool)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Kent County, Delaware, on Saturday for six U.S. service members killed in a March 1 Iranian drone attack in Kuwait. 

The solemn ritual returns the remains of troops killed in action and is considered one of the most somber duties of a commander-in-chief.

The fallen troops were killed in a March 1 drone attack in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

Transfer cases were used to move the soldiers to Dover Air Force Base, where they will be identified and prepared for their journey home.

After identification, the fallen are placed in a casket and transported to their final resting places.

President Donald Trump walks with U.S. Air Force personnel at Dover Air Force Base during a dignified transfer ceremony for six soldiers killed in Kuwait.

President Donald Trump arrives at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Saturday, to attend a dignified transfer ceremony for six U.S. Army soldiers killed in a drone strike in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

All six were U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa, which provides food, fuel, water and ammunition, and transports equipment and supplies.

The War Department identified the fallen service members as Maj. Jeffery O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California, is also believed to be deceased.

Each of the soldiers' families were present at the transfer.

Trump, speaking at a summit of Latin American leaders in Miami before traveling to Delaware, called the fallen service members heroes "coming home in a different manner than they thought they’d be coming home." 

He described the attack as "a very sad situation" and pledged to keep American war deaths "to a minimum."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who also attended the ritual, wrote in a social media post on Friday of "an unbreakable spirit to honor their memory and the resolve they embodied."

Officials said the soldiers were supporting operations in the region when the unmanned aircraft struck their position.

GOFUNDME FOR US SOLDIER KILLED IN IRAN WAR RAISES MORE THAN $94K

Photos of the fallen U.S. soldiers in uniform on an American flag background

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Lakeland, Florida; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa.  (U.S. Army Reserve Command Press Desk; Fox News)

Khork enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 as a multiple launch rocket system/fire direction specialist, then commissioned as a military police officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. He deployed to Saudi Arabia in 2018, Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in 2021, and Poland in 2024. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10 Year Device and "M" Device.

Amor joined the National Guard in 2005 as an automated logistics specialist and transferred to the Army Reserve the following year. She deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019 and earned multiple commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with "M" Device.

FALLEN US SOLDIERS IN OPERATION EPIC FURY REMEMBERED AS PATRIOTIC, DEDICATED

Tietjens entered the Army Reserve in 2006 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and completed two deployments to Kuwait in 2009 and 2019. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.

Coady enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 as an information technology specialist and was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

O’Brien served nearly 15 years in the Army Reserve. Commissioned in 2012 as a Signal Corps officer, he was promoted to major in 2024 and previously deployed to Kuwait in 2019. In civilian life, he worked in cybersecurity and defensive cyber operations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Marzan, of Sacramento, California, was an Army reservist assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command. Family and state officials described him as a devoted husband and father.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Article

Trump pledges to 'avenge' fallen US service members as tensions with Iran intensify
Trump pledges to 'avenge' fallen US service members as tensions with Iran intensify

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue