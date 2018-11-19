Ivanka Trump’s lawyer slams ‘misinformation being peddled’ after report that she used private email for government business

Ivanka Trump’s lawyer is hitting back against “misinformation being peddled” in the press that the president’s daughter sent “hundreds” of emails about government business by using her personal email.

A report published Monday night by The Washington Post claimed that Trump, who serves as her father’s senior adviser, may have violated federal records rules by using a personal email account to contact “White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistant” concerning government matters, as well as her personal travel arrangements.

The newspaper's story, which cites people familiar with the records who reviewed them amid a public records lawsuit, contains no indication that any of Trump's emails contained classified or sensitive government information. Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, also had a private email account on the domain “ijkfamily.com," according to the report.

In a statement to Fox News, Peter Mirijanian, the spokesperson for Trump's ethics lawyer Abbe Lowell, dismissed any comparisons to the Hillary Clinton email scandal that engulfed the 2016 presidential campaign.

"To address misinformation being peddled about Ms. Trump’s personal email, she did not create a private server in her house or office, there was never classified information transmitted, the account was never transferred or housed at Trump Organization, no emails were ever deleted, and the emails have been retained in the official account in conformity with records preservation laws and rules," Mirijanian said.

He added: "When concerns were raised in the press 14 months ago, Ms. Trump reviewed and verified her email use with White House Counsel and explained the issue to congressional leaders."

An FBI probe found that, contrary to Clinton's repeated assertions, the former secretary of state had sent classified materials using a private server she established to handle virtually all of her government business.

The Presidential Records Act requires that all communication by White House officials be archived.

The Post acknowledged later in its story that Trump's actions "could have" broken that law, after initially citing officials as saying that she had in fact violated federal rules.

Mirijanian also explained that Trump used her personal account "almost always" for logistics matters.



“Like most people, before entering into government service, Ms. Trump used a private email," he said. "When she entered the government, she was given a government email account for official use. While transitioning into government, until the White House provided her the same guidance they had to others who started before she did, Ms. Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family."



HOUSE INVESTIGATORS DEMAND INFORMATION ON TRUMP OFFICIALS' EMAIL USE

White House officials have been aware since shortly after the beginning of the administration that Trump and Kushner had used private email accounts.

“The White House instructs staff to fully comply with the Presidential Records Act, and briefed staff on the need to preserve records,” a senior official told Fox News late last year.

Kushner used personal email in his first few months of the administration, Lowell confirmed to Fox News at the time. He said the emails usually involved news articles and political commentary. Lowell also said any non-personal emails were forwarded to Kushner's official account and "all have been preserved in any event."

Former Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon, former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, former Chief White House economic advisor Gary Cohn, and Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller were also reported to have used private accounts at one point during the administration, The New York Times reported.