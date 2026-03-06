Expand / Collapse search
MS-13

Four illegal immigrants linked to MS-13 indicted for allegedly murdering 14-year-old boy in Maryland park

Gang members indicted in death of Jefferson Amaya-Ayala, whose remains were found 3 months after he went missing

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6

Four illegal migrants, who are members of the notorious MS-13 gang, have been indicted after they allegedly brutally murdered a 14-year-old boy in a Maryland park.

Jose Merlos-Majano, 18, Alan Josai Garcia-Padilla, 21, William Cuellar Gutierrez, 19, and a 17-year-old were indicted on charges, including first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and participation in a criminal organization, according to Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson.

All four indicted are MS-13 gang members and illegal immigrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed.

Split photo of Jose Merlos-Majano, Alan Garcia-Padilla, William Gutierrez

MS-13 gang members Jose Merlos-Majano, Alan Garcia-Padilla, William Gutierrez and a 17-year-old are indicted on murder charges for allegedly killing 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala. (Prince George’s County Police Department)

Jefferson Amaya-Ayala, 14, of Washington, D.C., was reported missing on Aug. 2, 2025. Nearly three months later, on Nov. 3, Prince George’s County police announced that officers had recovered "what appeared to be possible human remains" in a park in Prince George’s County.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) later identified the remains as Amaya-Ayala and determined he died from "multiple injuries," ruling the death a homicide.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the four suspects in the alleged homicide. Authorities said that their preliminary investigation found that Amaya-Ayala "was lured" to the park and murdered on Aug. 2.

Police said that the teen "knew at least one of the four suspects," adding that the murder appears gang-related. However, the motive remains under investigation.

Jefferson Amaya-Ayala

Police say that Jefferson Amaya-Ayala was allegedly lured to a Maryland park where he was brutally murdered in August. (Department of Homeland Security)

DHS identified Merlos-Majano as a Salvadoran national, who authorities allege is affiliated with MS-13. DHS said he was previously arrested in Washington, D.C., on charges including defacing public property and possession of a prohibited weapon after allegedly spray-painting MS-13 gang symbols on homes.

DHS said Garcia-Padilla, 21, also a Salvadoran national alleged to be an MS-13 member, was previously convicted in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia of attempted unlawful possession of ammunition. He was also found in possession of fraudulent documents, including a lawful permanent resident card and a Social Security card, according to DHS. The agency said Garcia-Padilla was released from custody during the Biden administration.

southern border wall el paso

The U.S. southern border near El Paso, Texas.  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

Cuellar Gutierrez was also identified by DHS as a Salvadoran national and alleged MS-13 member. He was previously arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia on multiple weapons-related charges, including possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of an unregistered firearm, carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a pistol without a license in a gun-free zone, and possession of unregistered ammunition. 

DHS said he was released from custody during the Biden administration.

A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old, has also been charged.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
