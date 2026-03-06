Emergency landing ends in tragedy as plane crashes on New Mexico golf course

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person is dead and another remains in critical condition after a small plane crashed Friday morning on the Los Altos Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while attempting to make an emergency landing, state police said.

New Mexico State Police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the crash just before 11:40 a.m. local time and found two people stuck inside the aircraft.

The plane was not on fire, but had "significant damage," according to the fire department.

Both of the passengers were taken to the hospital, where one person was pronounced dead, according to police.

The second person remains in critical condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the plane was a Columbia 400.

New Mexico State Police said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The NTSB confirmed it will also investigate the crash.

The FAA did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.