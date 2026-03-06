Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico

Emergency landing ends in tragedy as plane crashes on New Mexico golf course

Columbia 400 aircraft went down at Los Altos Golf Course in Albuquerque with 2 people aboard

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Plane crashes on Los Altos Golf Course in Albuquerque Video

Plane crashes on Los Altos Golf Course in Albuquerque

A small plane crashed on the Los Altos Golf Course in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday. (The Paper/abq.news via Storyful)

One person is dead and another remains in critical condition after a small plane crashed Friday morning on the Los Altos Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while attempting to make an emergency landing, state police said.

New Mexico State Police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the crash just before 11:40 a.m. local time and found two people stuck inside the aircraft.

The plane was not on fire, but had "significant damage," according to the fire department.

Aerial view of a small plane crash

A small plane crashed on the Los Altos Golf Course, Friday, in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday. (KRQE)

Both of the passengers were taken to the hospital, where one person was pronounced dead, according to police.

The second person remains in critical condition.

Firefighters walking in a grass field

Firefighters arrive on the scene of a fatal plane crash, Friday, in Albuquerque, N.M.  (Abuquerque Fire Rescue via Facebook)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the plane was a Columbia 400.

New Mexico State Police said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Albuquerque firefighters standing in a circle by a emergency vehicle

Firefighters respond to a fatal plane crash in Albuquerque, N.M. (Albuquerque Fire Rescue via Facebook)

The NTSB confirmed it will also investigate the crash.

The FAA did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

