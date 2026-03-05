Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie's clues, Luigi Mangione's evidence, Idaho murders tarot cards

CIRCLING BACK?: Nancy Guthrie's abductor may have returned to the crime scene, left critical clues at tribute: expert
SUBURBAN SCANDAL: California ‘party mom’ learns fate for hosting alcohol-fueled teen sex parties
SOCIAL CONSEQUENCES: Tarot influencer’s claims in Idaho college murders case spark courtroom reckoning
POWER PLAY: Luigi Mangione seeks to gut key evidence as prosecutors defend McDonald's search
DESPERATE MEASURES: Metal detector scans front yard of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother as sister to get car back
CASE SOLVED: Man confesses to killing 7-year-old while on the lam after DNA links him to 30-year cold case: authorities
HOT & COLD: 'America’s Most Wanted' co-host Callahan Walsh reveals what 'sticks out' to him in Nancy Guthrie case
COLD CASE CLOSED: North Carolina woman arrested nearly 50 years after baby found dead in trash bag at landfill