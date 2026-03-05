Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie's clues, Luigi Mangione's evidence, Idaho murders tarot cards

Callahan Walsh's latest take, North Carolina cold case cracked, California 'party mom's' reckoning

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, with investigators treating the case as an apparent abduction.   (Fox Flight Team; Courtesy of NBC)

CIRCLING BACK?: Nancy Guthrie's abductor may have returned to the crime scene, left critical clues at tribute: expert

SUBURBAN SCANDAL: California ‘party mom’ learns fate for hosting alcohol-fueled teen sex parties

SOCIAL CONSEQUENCES: Tarot influencer’s claims in Idaho college murders case spark courtroom reckoning

POWER PLAY: Luigi Mangione seeks to gut key evidence as prosecutors defend McDonald's search

Luigi Mangione seated in court as judge drops terrorism charges.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for a hearing in the murder case filed against him for killing UHC Brian Thompson. (Curtis Means for DailyMail/Pool)

DESPERATE MEASURES: Metal detector scans front yard of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother as sister to get car back

CASE SOLVED: Man confesses to killing 7-year-old while on the lam after DNA links him to 30-year cold case: authorities

HOT & COLD: 'America’s Most Wanted' co-host Callahan Walsh reveals what 'sticks out' to him in Nancy Guthrie case

Cathy McKee was arrested by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

Cathy McKee, 69, was arrested after investigators used modern DNA testing to identify her in connection with a newborn baby found at a Columbus County landfill in 1979. (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

COLD CASE CLOSED: North Carolina woman arrested nearly 50 years after baby found dead in trash bag at landfill

This article was written by Fox News staff.
