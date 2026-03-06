Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Coast Guard

Coast Guard rescue swimmer dies after medical evacuation mission off Washington coast turns tragic

Tyler Jaggers was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross prior to his death

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Hero Coast Guard swimmer recalls 'great experience' in reunion with girl he rescued Video

Hero Coast Guard swimmer recalls 'great experience' in reunion with girl he rescued

USCG rescue swimmer and Legion of Merit recipient Scott Ruskan discusses being honored by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union and reuniting with a girl he saved on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday confirmed Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Jaggers, an aviation survival technician stationed at USCG Air Station Astoria, Oregon, died Thursday following a medical evacuation mission off the coast of Cape Flattery, Washington.

During the Feb. 27 mission, Jaggers was critically injured and put on life support, according to statements from the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer Association (GCHRSA).

He later died at Madigan Army Medical Center in Fort Lewis, Washington, surrounded by his parents, sister, fiancé, friends, and Coast Guard teammates, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

"We are grateful for his faithful service," Noem wrote in a social media post.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Jaggers

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Jaggers died after a mission off the Washington state coast. (U.S. Coast Guard via X)

Prior to his death, Jaggers was meritoriously advanced to AST2 for his "relentless drive in qualifications, the mentorship he consistently provided to swimmer candidates, and his exceptional performance across operational missions," according to officials. 

He was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross — one of the nation’s highest awards for heroism in aerial flight — by the Commandant of the Coast Guard.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Jaggers

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Jaggers leaves behind his parents, sister, fiancé, friends and Coast Guard teammates. (U.S. Coast Guard via X)

COAST GUARD SEARCHES FOR SURVIVORS AFTER US STRIKES SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORIST VESSELS IN EASTERN PACIFIC

"Through his selfless service and sacrifice, AST2 Jaggers exemplified the finest legacies of Coast Guard service, and the sacred oath of the Aviation Rescue Swimmer community: So Others May Live,'" officials wrote in the statement.

The GCHRSA said it is actively coordinating support for Jaggers' family and the aircrew at Air Station Astoria.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Jaggers

Authorities provided limited details about the mission. (U.S. Coast Guard via X)

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., said Coast Guard crews "never waver in rushing to the water to save lives and that's what Tyler Jaggers was doing when he was injured."

"My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, along with the entire United States Coast Guard and the team based in Astoria," Gluesenkamp Perez wrote in a statement on X.

Group photo of Coast Guardsmen

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Jaggers poses for a photo with a group of Coast Guardsmen in this undated photo. (U.S. Coast Guard via X)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Additional details about the mission have not yet been released.

Related Article

Coast Guard identifies 7 victims on board Gloucester commercial fishing boat that sank off Massachusetts
Coast Guard identifies 7 victims on board Gloucester commercial fishing boat that sank off Massachusetts

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue