Camp Fire death toll rises to 79, around 700 missing, sheriff says

Two more sets of human remains were found Monday, bringing the total number killed in a devastating California wildfire to 79, a Northern California sheriff said.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the list of names of those unaccounted for after a deadly wildfire has dropped to around 700. He said that's about 300 fewer than what was posted at the start of Monday.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

The so-called Camp Fire swept through the rural town of Paradise on Nov. 8. It has destroyed nearly 12,000 homes.

The fire has burned over 150,000 acres and is 70 percent contained, as of Monday night, according to NPR. More than 4,700 workers are also battling the blaze.

The Camp Fire has become the deadliest wildfire in California history.

