Dem official pleads guilty to child abuse for driving drunk at triple legal limit, enters diversion program

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey township official pleaded guilty Monday to child abuse and driving under the influence after prosecutors said she drove with a blood alcohol concentration of .30% — nearly four times the legal limit — while her young child was in the car.

Gina LaPlaca, 46, a member of the Lumberton Township Committee and former mayor, was sentenced to three years of supervision under Burlington County’s Pretrial Intervention (PTI) program, under a diversionary program that does not include jail time if she complies with its conditions, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

In a statement posted to social media, LaPlaca called her actions "wrong," "dangerous," and "inexcusable," and said she is committed to "accountability" and recovery.

"I drove while intoxicated with my child in the car — a choice that could have caused irreversible harm," she wrote.

LaPlaca remains on the township committee. She did not indicate in her statement that she plans to resign.

The charges stem from a March 2025 incident that began when another motorist contacted police to report that LaPlaca’s vehicle was swerving across the centerline and nearly striking oncoming vehicles, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Lumberton police officers later went to LaPlaca’s residence after reviewing video footage recorded by the motorist and took her into custody, authorities said.

FEDERAL JUDGE ALLEGEDLY 'SUPER DRUNK' WHEN HE CRASHED CADILLAC

An investigation determined LaPlaca had a blood alcohol concentration of .30%. In New Jersey, drivers with a BAC of .08% or higher are considered legally intoxicated.

LaPlaca pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Mount Holly to fourth-degree child abuse and driving under the influence, according to prosecutors.

Under terms imposed by Superior Court Judge Craig A. Ambrose, LaPlaca must continue to provide proof of attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and comply with any requirements imposed by the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

SEE IT: SUSPECTED DRUNKEN DRIVER'S WRONG-WAY HEAD-ON CRASH CAUGHT ON DEPUTY'S DASHBOARD CAMERA

She was also ordered to maintain an ignition interlock device on her vehicle, which prevents a car from starting if alcohol is detected. Prosecutors said LaPlaca told the court she had voluntarily installed one in October 2025.

Police body camera footage from the arrest shows officers administering field sobriety tests. When asked how much she had to drink, LaPlaca responded, "vodka."

Footage also shows officers separating her child from the scene while they conducted the investigation.

LaPlaca said she has struggled with alcoholism and is "fully committed to my recovery," adding that she continues in treatment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will spend every day moving forward striving to be worthy of the second chance I have been given," she wrote.

Terrance Benson was sworn in as mayor of Lumberton this year. LaPlaca served as mayor through 2025.