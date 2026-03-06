Tourist's bird-brained Vegas stunt with flamingo lands him behind bars on felony charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Canadian tourist’s late-night bender took a decidedly bird-brained turn when authorities say he waddled into a Las Vegas resort and casino and wrangled a resident flamingo before carrying it off to his room.

Mitchell Fairbarn, 33, was arrested Tuesday on four felony counts of animal abuse after allegedly removing a flamingo named Peachy from the Las Vegas Strip resort’s outdoor habitat around 5 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The stunt ruffled more than a few feathers, with surveillance photos of the incident showing Fairbarn allegedly entering the habitat and roughly grabbing the bird by its legs.

Other birds in the enclosure were also injured during the incident, police said.

Authorities allege Fairbarn brought Peachy to his 14th-floor hotel room, where officers later found feathers and blood.

Police also cited video from a cellphone that they say shows the 33-year-old posing with the bird in the casino’s hallways and hotel room.

When interviewed by officers, Fairbarn said he had been drinking and claimed he was attempting to help the flamingo, telling police he believed the bird’s wing was injured and that he was trying to "pop it back into place," according to an arrest report obtained by FOX 5.

Police described the handling as harmful and intentional. Peachy’s wing was injured during the incident and the bird is receiving veterinary care, hotel officials said.

According to the resort and casino, the Flamingo’s wildlife habitat, an attraction at the Caesars Entertainment property, houses Chilean flamingos and other animals in a garden setting just steps from casino floors and cocktail service.

In a statement, Caesars Entertainment condemned the incident, calling it "cruel and unlawful behavior" and saying the company is cooperating with law enforcement.

"Our wildlife habitat team works diligently to ensure the health and safety of the animals in our care," they said.

Fairbarn remains in custody pending court proceedings. His initial court date is scheduled for Monday, March 9.