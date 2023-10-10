These Halloween costumes will help you stand out in 2023

Get ready for Halloween 2023 because this year's costume competitions are sure to be fierce. Whether you want to conjure up witchy vibes or plan to dress up as your favorite pop culture icon – here are some popular Halloween costume ideas in 2023.

If you still need to figure out your costume, Amazon's selection of Halloween costumes has plenty of great options for everyone in the family – Fido included – no matter your interests or budget. You can find hundreds of costumes – ranging from the most popular characters from the latest hit movies, TV series and video games on sale right now. If you're an Amazon Prime member, most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours.

Colorful House Women Wicked Witch Costume $34.99

Give off a classic witchy vibe and dress up in this year's top trending costume with this Colorful House Women Wicked Witch Costume. The pull-on costume includes the witch dress and timeless witch hat. Lacing on the front of the dress can be pulled to adjust to your figure. Get it now for $34.99 on Amazon.

STAR WARS Adult Princess Leia Hooded Costume $47.99

Star Wars costumes are classic, and dressing up as the iconic Princess Leia will likely make this Adult Princess Leia Hooded Costume an instant hit. This hooded dress is based on Leia's instantly recognizable outfit from the original Star Wars film and features a white vinyl belt adorned with vinyl plastic and includes a wig of Leia's twin hair bun hairdo. Buy it on Amazon for $47.99.

Naywig Cowgirl Outfit Pink Flare Pant Halloween Cosplay For Women $41.99

Give off Barbie vibes in this pink western-inspired Naywig Cowgirl Outfit 70s 80s Hippie Disco Costume Pink Flare Pant Halloween Cosplay For Women. The costume includes a vest, scarf and flared pants and gets high marks from reviewers for its price point and quality. Buy it on Amazon for $41.99.

Leg Avenue Women's Classic Sleeping Beauty Princess Halloween Costume $57.45

You'll likely score admiring glances in this Leg Avenue Women's Classic Sleeping Beauty Princess Halloween Costume. This stunning velvet and satin ball gown features a gorgeous tulle skirt overlay with a lovely glitter scroll detail. It is perfect for princess-themed parties and Halloween. Get it on Amazon for $57.45.

Tipsy Elves Halloween Skeleton Costume for Men $79.95, now $69.95

If you need a last-minute get-up, try this Tipsy Elves Halloween Skeleton Costume for Men. This men's skeleton jumpsuit will keep you comfy while trick or treating and adds some easy extra fun to your attire. Grab your's on sale for $69.95.

Spooktacular Creations Halloween Vampire Costume for Adult Men's Halloween Party Events $53.99, now $35.99

Keep it classic with this Spooktacular Creations Halloween Vampire Costume for Adult Men. This Victorian goth vampire costume for men includes a shirt with an attached vintage vest and jabot. It also comes with a cape featuring a stand-up maroon collar and cane and sells on Amazon for $35.99.

Spirit Halloween Adult Chucky Costume $95.99

You'll give everyone a chill by dressing up in this cult classic Spirit Halloween Adult Chucky Costume. The costume includes a jumpsuit with an attached shirt and wig to help you masquerade as this favorite movie monster. Buy it for $95.99 at Amazon.

Rubie's Batman: The Dark Knight Trilogy Adult Batman Costume $84.00, now $36.75

Dress as Batman with this The Dark Knight Trilogy Adult Batman Costume. The costume comes with a long-sleeved muscle chest jumpsuit that features attached boot-tops on the legs. It includes a utility belt and headpiece with a cape, on sale at Amazon for $36.75.

Marvel Spider-Man Toddler Costume $42.97

Children will love dressing up as this favorite superhero classic Marvel Spider-Man Toddler Costume. Marvel officially licenses this costume, designed to transform your child into a crime-fighting superhero! It comes with a full-body jumpsuit with muscle padding in the chest and arms to help give your child a buff and tough look. Buy it now on Amazon for $42.97.

TOLOCO Inflatable Alien Costume Kids, Alien Holding Person Costume, Halloween Blow up Costume $41.99

Your kid will burst into laughter when they see this funny inflatable costume. TOLOCO Inflatable Costume for Kid, Inflatable Alien Costume Kids makes it look like aliens have abducted your child. Get it now on Amazon for $41.99.

Kaisebile Magic Family Encanto Princess Costume Dress for Girls Mirabel $28.89

Is your kid itching to be part of the amazing Madrigal Family from Disney's Encanto? This Kaisebile Magic Family Encanto Princess Costume Dress for Girls with Accessories will help them dress up as Mirabel. The costume is easy to wear and comes with a colorful bag, green round glasses without lenses and clip-on blue earrings. It's selling on Amazon for $28.89.

Disguise Nintendo Super Mario Costume $32.99, now $25.14

This Super Mario Costume will bring the popular movie/video game character to life for your little one. The costume includes a jumpsuit, hat, and Mario's iconic self-adhesive faux mustache. Get it on Amazon now for $25.14.

Bostetion Halloween Black Dress Up Costume for Girls $45.99

If your child is inspired by the outfit Wednesday Adams wore when she did her famous "Goo Goo Muck" dance on the hit Netflix series, they will want to check out this Bostetion Halloween Black Dress Up Costume for Girls. The dress is designed according to the popular character in the TV series. Get it on Amazon for $45.99.

Pet Deadly Doll Dog Costume, Chucky Dog Cosplay $14.88, now $12.28

Turn terror into absolute belly-rubbing cuteness with this funny Chucky Dog Cosplay Pet Costume for Halloween. The costume is easy to put on and take off and won't bother your dog's walking. The scary doll dog costume is a padded body with additional padding for arms and trousers sleeves. It comes with a connectable foam knife and a wig. Buy it on Amazon for $12.28.

Pet Cat Bat Wings for Halloween $12.99, now $6.99

Your cat can get in on the Halloween fun too with this Pet Cat Bat Costume. The bat's black devil wings are made of black felt cloth, lightweight and have no bondage on the cat. Buy it on Amazon for $6.99.

TOMSENN Realistic & Funny Lion Mane for Dogs $27.99, now $11.99

Your pooch will officially be recognized as king of the jungle with this Realistic and Funny Lion Mane for Dogs. Reviewers like the realistic look of the mane and the ease of cleaning. Get it on Amazon for $11.99.